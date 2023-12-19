Edmonton Oilers vs New York Islanders: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 19th 2023

The New York Islanders are set to face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at UBS Arena, New York. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live across various platforms such as ESPN+ and Hulu.

The contest can be listened to on the radio at 630 CHED AM and WNYM - The Answer 970 AM.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

The Edmonton Oilers are 13-14-1 this season after losing to the Florida Panthers 1-5 in their last game. On average, the Oilers score 3.43 goals per game and allow 3.46. Their power play success rate is 28.4%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 79.4%.

Connor McDavid has been quite impressive this season, scoring 11 goals and providing 30 assists in 26 games. Leon Draisaitl has also contributed significantly, with 12 goals and 21 assists, resulting in 33 points.

Stuart Skinner has a record of 11-8-1 this season, with goals against average of 3.04 and a .885 save percentage.

Dylan Holloway (knee) and Ryan Fanti (hip) are sidelined due to injuries.

New York Islanders game preview

In the last game, the New York Islanders (14-8-8) were defeated 5-3 by the Canadiens. The Islanders are allowing 3.23 goals per game while scoring 3.20. Their power play success rate is 25.3%, and the penalty kill rate is 70.8%.

Mathew Barzal is a key player for New York, contributing 32 points with ten goals and 22 assists across 29 games. Noah Dobson has also played a role in the team’s offensive endeavors by accumulating 32 points through five goals and 27 assists.

Ilya Sorokin has made 633 saves while allowing 61 goals, resulting in an average of 3.15 goals against per game.

Matt Martin (upper body), Scott Mayfield (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body) and Adam Pelech (upper body) are unavailable for today's match due to injuries.

Edmonton Oilers lines

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Connor McDavid

Zach Hyman

Evander Kane

Defensemen

Darnell Nurse

Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm

Goalies

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

New York Islanders lines

Forwards

Andres Lee

Bo Horvat

Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall

Defensemen

Alexander Romanov

Noah Dobson

Mike Reilly

Goalies

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders: Odds & prediction

Both the Edmonton and the New York have won four games out of their last six. In the two games they played against each other, the Oilers emerged victorious on both occasions scoring four goals in each match. Edmonton has a better power play success rate and penalty kill than New York.

The Oilers are the favorites with odds of -138, while the Islanders are the underdogs with odds of +117. According to the moneyline odds, there is a 58.0% probability that Edmonton will win this game.

Edmonton Oilers vs New York Islanders: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Oilers to win - 138

Tip 2: Game to have over six goals - Yes

Tip 3: Connor McDavid to score - Yes