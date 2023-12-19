Edmonton Oilers vs New York Islanders: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 19th 2023

The New York Islanders are set to face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at UBS Arena, New York. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live across various platforms such as ESPN+ and Hulu.
The contest can be listened to on the radio at 630 CHED AM and WNYM - The Answer 970 AM.
Edmonton Oilers game preview
The Edmonton Oilers are 13-14-1 this season after losing to the Florida Panthers 1-5 in their last game. On average, the Oilers score 3.43 goals per game and allow 3.46. Their power play success rate is 28.4%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 79.4%.
Connor McDavid has been quite impressive this season, scoring 11 goals and providing 30 assists in 26 games. Leon Draisaitl has also contributed significantly, with 12 goals and 21 assists, resulting in 33 points.
Stuart Skinner has a record of 11-8-1 this season, with goals against average of 3.04 and a .885 save percentage.
Dylan Holloway (knee) and Ryan Fanti (hip) are sidelined due to injuries.
New York Islanders game preview
In the last game, the New York Islanders (14-8-8) were defeated 5-3 by the Canadiens. The Islanders are allowing 3.23 goals per game while scoring 3.20. Their power play success rate is 25.3%, and the penalty kill rate is 70.8%.
Mathew Barzal is a key player for New York, contributing 32 points with ten goals and 22 assists across 29 games. Noah Dobson has also played a role in the team’s offensive endeavors by accumulating 32 points through five goals and 27 assists.
Ilya Sorokin has made 633 saves while allowing 61 goals, resulting in an average of 3.15 goals against per game.
Matt Martin (upper body), Scott Mayfield (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body) and Adam Pelech (upper body) are unavailable for today's match due to injuries.
Edmonton Oilers lines
Forwards
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
- Connor McDavid
- Zach Hyman
- Evander Kane
Defensemen
- Darnell Nurse
- Cody Ceci
- Mattias Ekholm
Goalies
- Stuart Skinner
- Calvin Pickard
New York Islanders lines
Forwards
- Andres Lee
- Bo Horvat
- Mathew Barzal
- Pierre Engvall
Defensemen
- Alexander Romanov
- Noah Dobson
- Mike Reilly
Goalies
- Ilya Sorokin
- Semyon Varlamov
Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders: Odds & prediction
Both the Edmonton and the New York have won four games out of their last six. In the two games they played against each other, the Oilers emerged victorious on both occasions scoring four goals in each match. Edmonton has a better power play success rate and penalty kill than New York.
The Oilers are the favorites with odds of -138, while the Islanders are the underdogs with odds of +117. According to the moneyline odds, there is a 58.0% probability that Edmonton will win this game.
Edmonton Oilers vs New York Islanders: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Oilers to win - 138
Tip 2: Game to have over six goals - Yes
Tip 3: Connor McDavid to score - Yes