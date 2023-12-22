Edmonton Oilers vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 22nd 2023

The Edmonton Oilers are set to go on the road to play the New York Rangers on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Edmonton Oilers vs New York Rangers preview

The Edmonton Oilers are coming off a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night to snap their three-game losing streak. Edmonton is currently 14-15-1 and in 13th place in the Western Conference.

The Oilers are led by Connor McDavid, who has 43 points, Leon Draisaitl has 35 points, Evan Bouchard has 32 points, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 31 points, and Zach Hyman has 30 points.

New York, meanwhile, is in first place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22-7-1 and on a three-game win streak. The Rangers are coming off a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road on Tuesday.

New York has been led by Artemi Panarin has 43 points, Vincent Trochek, who has 28 points, Chris Kreider, who has 26 points, and Adam Fox, who has 21 points.

Oilers vs Rangers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Edmonton is 38-33-9-3 all-time against the Rangers.

The Oilers are averaging 3.43 goals per game, which ranks seventh.

New York is allowing just 2.7 goals per game.

Edmonton allows 3.43 goals per game.

The Rangers average 3.33 goals per game.

The Oilers are 5-9 on the road.

New York is 10-3 at home.

Oilers vs Rangers: Odds & prediction

The Edmonton Oilers are +124 underdogs, while the New York Rangers are -148 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Edmonton is set to play on a back-to-back as Stuart Skinner will get the start. Goaltending has been a big problem for the Oilers this season, and this Rangers offense should be able to make them pay.

New York also has one of the best goalies in the NHL, which will also be able to keep the puck out of their net for a Rangers win.

Prediction: Rangers 3, Oilers 2.

Oilers vs Rangers: Betting tips

Tip 1: New York Rangers to win -148

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -115

Tip 3: Mika Zibanejad over 2.5 shots on goal +100

Tip 4: Chris Kreider over 0.5 points -135

