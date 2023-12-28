Edmonton Oilers vs San Jose Sharks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 28, 2023

The Edmonton Oilers face the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at the SAP Center, San Jose, California, with the puck dropping at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+ and Hulu.

The contest can be listened to via radio on 630 CHED AM and KUFX - KFOX 98.5 FM.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

The Edmonton Oilers have a 15-15-1 record this season after winning their last game 4-3 against the New York Rangers. They are scoring 3.45 goals and conceding 3.42 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 26.2%, while their penalty kill rate is 78.0%.

Connor McDavid is a crucial player on the Oilers's offense, contributing 44 points, with 12 goals and 32 assists. Leon Draisaitl has also been instrumental in leading the offense, notching up 14 goals and assisting 21. Stuart Skinner has a 12-9-1 record this season, with a save percentage of .886 and a goals-against average of 3.04 per game.

Dylan Holloway (knee), Sam Gagner (undisclosed) and Ryan Fanti (hip) are unavailable for the game.

San Jose Sharks game preview

The San Jose Sharks stand at 9-23-3 this season after losing to the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 in their last game. On average, the Sharks score 2.11 goals per game and allow 4.06. Their power play success rate is 19.6%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 73.6%.

Tomas Hertl has been a key player for the Sharks, scoring 12 goals and 15 assists, resulting in 27 points. Mikael Granlund has also been exceptional, registering four goals and assisting 19 to accumulate 23 points.

In goal, Mackenzie Blackwood has a 4-14-2 record, a save percentage of .889 and goals against average of 3.92 per game.

Alexander Barabanov (illness), Ryan Carpenter (mid-body), Logan Couture (lower body), Matt Benning (lower body), Ty Emberson (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Nico Sturm (mid-body), Calen Addison (lower body), Mitchell Russell (undisclosed), Givani Smith (lower body) are unavailable for the game.

Edmonton Oilers lines

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Connor McDavid

Zach Hyman

Ryan Mcleod

Defensemen

Darnell Nurse

Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm

Goalies

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

San Jose Sharks lines

Forwards

William Eklund

Tomas Hertl

Filip Zadina

Anthony Duclair

Defensemen

Mario Ferraro

Kyle Burroughs

Nikita Okhotyuk

Goalies

Mackenzie Blackwood

C Kaapo Kahkonen

Edmonton Oilers vs San Jose Sharks: Odds & Prediction

The Oilers have won two out of their last three games, while the Sharks are coming off six consecutive losses. Edmonton has a better power play success rate and penalty kill rate than San Jose. The Sharks lost their last two games at home and have also been impacted by injuries.

The Oilers are the favorites with odds of -378, while the Sharks are the underdogs with odds at +297. Based on the moneyline odds, Edmonton has a 79.1% chance of winning.

Edmonton Oilers vs San Jose Sharks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Oilers to win - 378

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leon Draisaitl to score - Yes