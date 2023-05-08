Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 3: Preview, lines, predictions, how to watch | 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights will face off in Game 3 of the second round of NHL Playoffs on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 8:30 PM ET.

This matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Golden Knights is highly anticipated as both teams have been performing exceptionally well this season. Led by their captain Connor McDavid, the Oilers have been dominant on the ice, while the Golden Knights have a strong roster that includes players like Mark Stone.

The Vegas Golden Knights will need to find their road warrior form if they hope to win Game 3 against the Oilers on Monday night. After winning the series opener 6-4, the Golden Knights fell 5-1 in Game 2 as Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each scored twice for the Oilers.

Vegas only managed one goal from Ivan Barbashev in Game 2 and will need to improve their performance if they hope to compete with an Oilers team averaging 4.5 goals in the series.

Vegas will need to avoid giving the Oilers too many power-play opportunities as they did in Game 2 when they gave Edmonton six chances with the man advantage. The Golden Knights were the NHL's least-penalized team during the regular season and will need to do a better job limiting Edmonton's power-play chances.

Leon Draisaitl is six goals away from tying the NHL records for most goals in a single postseason, the current record holder being Jari Kurri and Reggi Leach, with 19 goals each.

Edmonton Oilers projected lineup

Nugent-Hopkins-McDavid-Hyman

Kane-Draisailt-Yamamoto

Kostin-Bjugstad-Janmark

Foegele-McLeod-Ryan

Nurse-Ceci

Ekholm-Bouchard

Kulak-Desharnais

Skinner

Campbell

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup

Barbashev—Eichel—Marchessault

Smith—Karlsson—Amadia

Howden—Stephenson—Stone

Carrier—Roy—Kolesar

Martinez—Pietrangelo

McNabb—Theodore

Hague—Whitecloud

Brossoit

Quick

Oilers vs Golden Knights prediction

The Vegas Golden Knights will have an answer for Leon Draisaitl tonight. The German center has been on a tear in the last two games, but the Knights will limit his offensive prowess today.

Edmonton will get help from Connor McDavid and others on the top six line, especially Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who is due a standout performance this postseason.

The Golden Knights will struggle on the offensive end if Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel fail to step up.

Edmonton Oilers 3-1 Vegas Golden Knights

How to watch Oilers vs Golden Knights Game 3?

The game will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, and will be broadcast on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS.

For fans who want to watch the game on TV, there are several options available in Canada, including CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. In the US, the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Additionally, fans can stream the game live on Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, Vidgo, and YouTube TV, which offer a range of subscription plans to suit their different viewing needs.

