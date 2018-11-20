Eichel's overtime goal sends Sabres past Penguins 5-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Eichel's shot squirted past Casey DeSmith 45 seconds into overtime as the surging Buffalo Sabres rallied to beat the struggling Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Monday night.

The Sabres won their sixth straight by overcoming a three-goal deficit. Casey Mittelstadt tied it with just over 9 minutes to go in regulation and Eichel won it with a shot from the right circle that found its way by DeSmith.

Tage Thompson, Zach Bogosian and Casey Nelson also scored for Buffalo, which has won six straight for the first time since the 2009-10 season. Carter Hutton withstood an early flurry from Pittsburgh and finished with 36 saves.

Tanner Pearson had a goal and an assist for the Penguins, his first points with Pittsburgh since being acquired in a trade with Los Angeles last week. Phil Kessel picked up his 10th for the Penguins and Jake Guentzel and Derick Brassard also scored.

DeSmith made 35 saves for Pittsburgh, which has won just once in its last 10 games.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, BLUE JACKETS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Zach Hyman scored two goals late in third period and Toronto extended its winning streak to four games.

Hyman's second goal of the season came with 4:22 left in regulation when he redirected a shot from the point by Morgan Rielly. Hyman added an empty-netter with 61 seconds left.

John Tavares had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Ennis also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen made 37 saves. Mitch Marner and Ron Hainsey each had two assists

Cam Atkinson and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a goal and an assist for Columbus. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 stops.

The Blue Jackets lost in regulation for the first time in eight games (5-1-2).

RANGERS 2, STARS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Filip Chytil scored the tiebreaking goal 4:32 into the third period to rally New York.

Jimmy Vesey also scored and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 16 shots to help the Rangers win their sixth straight at home. New York has also won eight of its last 10 overall (8-1-1). Chytil, the 21st overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft, scored for the fourth straight game to become the first teenager in franchise history to score accomplish that feat.

Tyler Seguin scored early in the second period to give Dallas the lead. Ben Bishop made 12 saves before leaving after two periods due to a lower body injury. Anton Khudobin stopped nine of the 10 shots he faced in the third.

The Stars snapped a two-game win streak and fell to 3-3-2 in their last eight.

PANTHERS 7, SENATORS 5

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mike Hoffman scored and extended his point streak to 16 games in his return to Ottawa after being traded to Florida.

Troy Brouwer, Aleksander Barkov, Jared McCann, Evgenii Dadonov, Micheal Haley and Frank Vatrano also scored for Florida.

Juho Lammikko picked up four assists. James Reimer stopped 33 shots.

Matt Duchene had a pair of goals for the Senators. Drake Batherson, Zack Smith and Brady Tkachuk also scored.

Craig Anderson allowed six goals on 22 shots before being replaced by Mike McKenna. McKenna gave up one goal on nine shots.

CAPITALS 5, CANADIENS 4, OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Lars Eller scored with less than 90 seconds left in overtime as Washington rallied past Montreal.

Alex Ovechkin scored twice for the Capitals, while Brett Connolly and Nicklas Backstrom added goals in regulation.

Pheonix Copley, making his fourth consecutive start, gave up four goals on 22 shots before getting pulled in the second period. Braden Holtby stopped all 22 shots he faced in relief.

Mike Reilly, Brendan Gallagher, Jeff Petry and Kenny Agostino scored for the Canadiens. Carey Price made 29 saves.