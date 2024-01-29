Eight father and son duos to feature in the NHL All-Star Game ft. Tkachuk family, Gordie Howe, and more

The NHL All-Star Game is set for Feb. 1-3 in Toronto, Ontario, and will feature the league's top players.

In the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, Brady Tkachuk is set for his third appearance and is among eight father-son duos who have played in the NHL All-Star Game.

8 Father-Son duos who have played in NHL All-Star Game

#1, Keith, Brady & Matthew Tkachuk

Keith Tkachuk is a five-time NHL All-Star and made his first appearance in 1997. The American forward played 1,201 NHL matchups and recorded 1,065 points.

Keith's two sons, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, have both been selected for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. Matthew has been an All-Star twice, while Brady has been named thrice, including in 2024.

#2, Syl & Syl Apps Jr.

Syl Apps played in the NHL from 1935 until 1948, all with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and was an All-Star once.

His son Syl Apps Jr. was in the NHL from 1970 until 1980 and played in the 1975 All-Star Game.

#3, Bill & Kevin Dineen

Bill and his son Kevin Dineen both appeared twice in the NHL All-Star Game.

Bill Dineen only played 323 games in the NHL but made two All-Star appearances. His son Kevin played over 1,000 games in the NHL and was named to the All-Star Game in 1998 and 1999.

#4, Lee & Lee Fogolin Jr.

Lee Fogolin Sr. played in two NHL All-Star Games in his career that spanned parts of eight seasons. He skated in 427 games and recorded 57 points.

Lee Fogolin Jr. played in one NHL All-Star Game in 1986. In his career, he played in 924 matchups and won two Stanley Cups.

#5, Gordie & Mark Howe

Gordie Howe is one of the best NHL players of all time. In his legendary career, which spanned 1,767 games, Howe made an incredible 23 All-Star Games.

Gordie's son, Mark Howe, played in 929 NHL contests and was selected to four All-Star Games in his career.

#6, Bobby & Brett Hull

Bobby and his son Brett are among the best-ever father-son duos in NHL history.

Bobby Hull played in 12 NHL All-Stars Games. In his career, he skated in 1,063 games, recording 1,170 points.

Bobby's son Brett Hull, meanwhile, played in eight NHL All-Star Games. In his career, Brett put up 1,391 points in 1,269 points.

#7, J.P. & Zach Parise

Zach Parise has been named to one All-Star Game

J.P. Parise played parts of 14 seasons in the NHL and skated in two NHL All-Star Games. In his career, he recorded 594 points in 890 matchups.

Conversely, Zach Parise has arguably had an even better career than his dad despite only being named to one All-Star Game. Zach has skated in 1,224 games and has recorded 879 points.

#8, Peter & Paul Statsny

Peter Statsny played in six NHL All-Star Games in his career, which went from 1980 until 1995. Statsny played in 977 games in his NHL career and recorded 1,239 points.

Paul Statsny, meanwhile, only played in one All-Star matchup in 2011. In his NHL career, Statsny has 822 points in 1,145 games.