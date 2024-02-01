Elias Lindholm trade package: Did the Canucks or Flames win the trade? 

The recent trade involving Elias Lindholm between the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames has both Canucks and Flames fans enraged. Flames fans are generally upset with the direction their franchise is in, as they are headed for a rebuild, while several Canucks fans have criticized the administration for overpaying. Evaluating the transaction requires a closer look at the players involved and the potential impact on both teams.

On the surface, the Canucks seem to have secured a major win by acquiring Lindholm. The former Flame is a seasoned forward with a history of strong performances, especially in the playoffs.

Elias Lindholm had nine goals and 23 assists in 49 games for the Flames during the 2023-24 season, making him a valuable asset for the Canucks' offensive attack. The Canucks currently share the top spot in the NHL standings with the Boston Bruins, an extremely forceful bounce back from missing the playoffs last season.

In return, the Flames received forward Andrei Kuzmenko, defensemen Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round draft pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick.

Kuzmenko, at 27 years old, has struggled this season, managing only eight goals and 21 assists in 43 games. His inconsistency and perceived lack of effort have led to healthy scratches and criticism from head coach Rick Tocchet. The two-year, $11 million contract extension he signed in January 2023 adds a financial dimension as well.

Brzustewicz, a third-round pick from the 2023 NHL Draft, stands out as a promising prospect, and possibly the biggest piece moved in the deal. Leading the Ontario Hockey League in assists with an impressive 61 in 47 games for the Kitchener Rangers, the 19-year-old defenseman brings a potent offensive touch. His performance in the OHL's overall scoring race positions him as a rising star with significant potential.

Jurmo, a 21-year-old left-handed defenseman playing in Finland's pro league, offers a physical presence with his imposing 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame. While his offensive contributions may be limited this season, his size and positional play could become valuable assets for the Flames in the long run.

The Vancouver Canucks won the Elias Lindholm trade

In the end, the Canucks win the trade, as they have to capitalize on their momentum this season in the hopes of winning a cup, and Elias Lindholm does that in spades. Lindholm undoubtedly strengthens the Canucks' immediate chances while the Flames acquire promising young talents and draft picks to build for the future does not necessarily make them losers.