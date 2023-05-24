Erik Karlsson had over 100 points this past season but he was the subject of trade rumors all season and that is expected to continue this offseason.

The Sharks are in a rebuild and don't need Karlsson — who is one of the best defensemen in the NHL — on their team. But, with him having four years left at $11.5 million per year and a full no-move clause, it may make him hard to move. However, there were talks at the deadline, regarding which GM Mike Grier said:

"Various times throughout the season, there were talks that went on. I don’t know if they ever got to a point that we were really close, but there was a lot of talks with other teams. A lot of interest in him, and rightfully so.

"There’s a lot that [will go] into the [potential] deal. It never got to the point where we felt like we were close, to actually bring something to Erik. It never got that far."

If Karlsson does get traded, here are three possible destinations for the Norris Trophy finalist.

#1. Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken surprised many by getting to the second round of the playoffs and it seems like they will go into win-now mode in the offseason. A way to help Seattle is by adding to its D-core and getting an offensive defenseman like Erik Karlsson.

The Kraken is projected to have just over $20 million in cap space so they could add the $11.5 million player. Yet, it's likely San Jose will eat a bit of money while the Kraken have their first-round picks in the next three years and three seconds in this year's draft which is ammo to make the trade.

#2. Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators traded Erik Karlsson to San Jose in 2018 in a blockbuster move. But, with the Senators about to get competitive, the Sharks could look to send him back to Ottawa.

The Senators have the cap space to acquire him, and Karlsson has been vocal about how much he enjoyed his time there so he likely would waive his no-movement clause. Ottawa has plenty of young defensemen and picks to move if they look to go after Karlsson.

However, Ottawa acquired Jakob Chychrun at the deadline, so that may rule the Senators out from trading for another defenseman.

#3. Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres, like the Ottawa Senators, seem like they are ready to compete, and adding Erik Karlsson would help their playoff chances.

The Sabres have enough cap space to make the math work, and Buffalo has its own young offensive defenseman in Owen Power. With that, he could learn from Karlsson for four years which would no doubt help his development in becoming a top-tier defenseman.

Buffalo is also ready to compete and has Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin which would likely entice Erik Karlsson to waive his no-movement clause.

Poll : Do you think Erik Karlsson gets traded this offseason? Yes No 2 votes