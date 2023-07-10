Erik Karlsson trade: 3 teams unsettled Sharks star should look to avoid

Regarded as one of the NHL's most exciting defensemen, Erik Karlsson has had a tumultous stint with the San Jose Sharks.

There have been rumors of a potential deal, and numerous teams have expressed an interest in the Swedish superstar. However, for many reasons, there are three teams Karlsson needs to avoid. Let's examine the reasons in more detail:

#1 Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins may appear as a potential landing spot for Erik Karlsson due to their desire to strengthen their defensive corps. However, Penguins talks already fell through,

So it makes no sense for him to join a team that didn't sign him. Karlsson's best years are likely behind him, and he has battled injuries that have hindered his on-ice performance.

Additionally, the Penguins have limited cap space, and Karlsson's contract would further strain their financial flexibility. Considering these factors, the Penguins should prioritize exploring more suitable options to address their defensive needs.

#2 Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames, seeking defensive reinforcements, should think twice before pursuing a trade for Erik Karlsson.

While Karlsson's offensive skills are exceptional, the Flames already have an offensive-minded defense. Furthermore, the Flames face financial constraints and limited cap space, making Karlsson's hefty contract a potential hindrance to their long-term plans.

To address their defensive needs effectively, the Flames should focus on acquiring a more well-rounded defenseman who can contribute at both ends of the ice.

#3 Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens, fresh off a run to the Stanley Cup final, could be tempted to pursue Erik Karlsson to bolster their blue line. However, the Canadiens should approach this potential trade with caution.

Karlsson's defensive capabilities have come into question in recent seasons, and the Canadiens need a reliable defenseman who can excel in their structured system.

Financially, the Canadiens would face challenges with Karlsson's substantial contract, potentially limiting their ability to address other areas of need. Instead, the Canadiens should focus on finding a defenseman who could provide stability and complement their existing defensive core.

While Erik Karlsson's name still carries weight in the NHL, the aforementioned teams should approach a potential trade with caution. Concerns about redundancy, defensive balance and financial implications make these teams less than ideal destinations for Karlsson.

As the trade market unfolds, it will be intriguing to see which teams eventually pursue the unsettled Sharks star and how his career progresses.

