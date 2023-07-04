Erik Karlsson trade rumors: Carolina Hurricanes still in contention as two major favorites back out

Erik Karlsson remains the center of attention as rumors of a potential trade from the San Jose Sharks continue to swirl.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Carolina Hurricanes are still very much in the mix for Karlsson's services.

While the Seattle Kraken made a strong bid for the star defenseman, Friedman suggests that they have ultimately withdrawn from the race. This leaves the Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins as the two remaining teams in the race for Karlsson's acquisition.

A potential trade with the Penguins poses certain challenges due to their salary cap limitations. This could complicate negotiations between San Jose and Pittsburgh, potentially impeding a deal.

On the other hand, Carolina seems to have a smoother path for their pursuit of Erik Karlsson.

One intriguing aspect highlighted by Elliotte Friedman is the willingness of the San Jose Sharks to retain a portion of Karlsson's salary. Friedman reports that they may retain 40% of his salary, effectively making him a $4 million per year player for the duration of his contract. This financial flexibility could help facilitate a trade, but this is yet to materialize.

Interestingly, the Sharks previously explored a potential trade with the Edmonton Oilers, where they were willing to eat a significant portion of Karlsson's salary (ranging from 18% to 20%). So, the Sharks appear willing to make any necessary concessions to facilitate a move.

Erik Karlsson's distinctive style of play and exceptional skill at dominating transitions

In today's fast-paced and skill-driven NHL, dominating transitions has become crucial for success. Erik Karlsson stands out in this aspect, as he excels in turning defensive situations into offensive opportunities.

He led the league among defensemen in defensive zone carry-outs, loose puck recoveries, and stretch passes. His impact in driving his team's forward momentum cannot be underestimated.

Impressively, Karlsson's presence on the ice accounts for a remarkable 65% of the Sharks' goals in the season. Although his plus-minus rating of -26 may seem discouraging, it is undeniable that the Sharks would have faced even greater struggles without his offensive contributions.

Some critics argue that Erik Karlsson's defensive weaknesses prevent him from being considered an elite defender in the traditional sense. However, NHL award voters seem to overlook these concerns, recognizing that his offensive dominance on a struggling team outweighs his defensive deficiencies.

