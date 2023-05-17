Evaluating the potential future for top 3 New Jersey Devils free agents 

Although the New Jersey Devils did not get out of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they still overachieved.

After finishing well out of the postseason in 2021-22, the Devils exploded to the largest point turnaround in NHL history (48). They made the postseason for only the second time in 11 years.

Now, entering the postseason, Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald has a lot of work in front of him. Not only are expectations higher, but New Jersey has a long list of important players that are on expiring contracts.

"We're in the middle of evaluating our team," Fitzgerald said Wendesday. "It's still fresh. It wasn't even a week ago. We're going through all of that right now. We've got really good people. We're just going to evaluate."

Let's take a look at a few of the top free agents:

Potential future for top three New Jersey Devils free agents this summer

Jesper Bratt (RFA)

Jesper Bratt was one of the Devils' best offensive players all season. Playing mostly on the top line, Bratt tallied 30 goals for the first time in his career, finishing with 73 points.

In the playoffs, however, Bratt struggled to find his game. The winger finished with one goal, six points, and a -3 rating in 12 playoff games. Bratt recorded only two assists in five games against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bratt was already in contract talks before the postseason, but the Devils paused the negotiations for the playoff run.

"There is definitely progression,' Fitzgerald said. "There is framework of a deal to be done long-term. Jesper knows exactly what that framework looks like. I know Jesper wants to be a Devil long-term, and so do we."

The most recent rumors suggested that Bratt's contract could be around $8 million per year.

Future: Both Bratt and Fitzgerald are confident that they will get a deal done.

Timo Meier (RFA)

Timo Meier is in a similar boat. As a restricted-free agent, Meier and the Devils were well aware of the risks when they made the big trade to bring Meier over from San Jose.

Meier was a big piece of the Devils late in the season. Despite struggling for a majority of the playoffs (2 goals, 4 points), he provides a huge physical and skilled asset for the New Jersey Devils.

Meier is reaching the end of a four-year, $24 million contract.

"I believe this is the right place for Timo Meier," Fitzgerald said.

Future: The New Jersey Devils would be fools to let Meier walk, especially after what they gave up to add him. Meier will be back.

Erik Haula (UFA)

Erik Haula wants to be a New Jersey Devil for a long time. During exit interviews, Haula made it clear that he wanted his future to be in New Jersey. Haula also mentioned that he spoke to Fitzgerald immediately following the season and told him the same.

Haula was traded to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Pavel Zacha in the summer of 2022. In the regular season, Haula finished 7th among Devils skaters with 14 goals and 41 points. Haula added four goals and six points in 12 playoff games and was one of the main leaders of this young Devils team.

Future: It seems certain that Erik Haula will be back with the New Jersey Devils next season.

