"Every sport should have a cap": Fans baffled at Shohei Ohtani's $700 million Dodgers deal's comparison to Ovechkin, Malkin and Crosby's combined career earnings

In a groundbreaking move, Japanese baseball sensation Shohei Ohtani has inked a historic $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking the largest deal in the history of US Major League Baseball (MLB). Ohtani's signing has sent shockwaves through the sports world, with the 29-year-old now ranking among the highest-earning athletes globally.

The magnitude of Ohtani's contract has stirred comparisons with other sporting icons, particularly in the NHL. The combined career earnings of hockey stars Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, and Evgeni Malkin pale in comparison to Ohtani's groundbreaking deal.

Crosby, over 18 seasons, earned $141.3 million, while Ovechkin amassed $138.2 million in the same timeframe. Malkin, with 17 seasons under his belt, earned $126.7 million.

Shohei Ohtani's ability to seamlessly transition between batting and pitching has revolutionized the modern game. It has earned him accolades such as the American League MVP in 2021 and a repeat performance last month, although he had a shorter 2023 season due to injury.

Fans from all corners of the globe took to Twitter to express their shock.

As fans grapple with the staggering numbers of Shohei Ohtani's contract, it's evident that the Japanese phenom's impact transcends borders, making him a global sports icon with earning power that rivals, if not surpasses, some of the biggest names in sports history.

Shohei Ohtani's trailblazing journey of dual dominance and historic achievements in Baseball

Shohei Ohtani began his career with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), where he played as a pitcher and outfielder. He won the 2016 Japan Series before making a groundbreaking move to Major League Baseball (MLB) with the Los Angeles Angels in 2018.

Ohtani's early years in the MLB were marked by accolades, winning the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year Award. Despite injury setbacks in 2019 and 2020, he achieved historic milestones in the 2021 season, showcasing unprecedented dual prowess with over 10 home runs, 20 stolen bases as a hitter, and 100+ strikeouts as a pitcher.

In 2022, Ohtani made history by qualifying for both hitting and pitching leaderboards in a single season. The following year, he continued to rewrite the record books, becoming the first player with 10 wins and 40 home runs in a season, winning the AL home run title, and securing his second unanimous MVP award.

Internationally, Ohtani shone in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, leading Team Japan to victory and earning the MVP award, capping off a career that has left an indelible mark on baseball history.