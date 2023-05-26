Evgenii Dadonov landing spots: Which teams will be looking to add leadership in free agency

Evgenii Dadonov, a free-agent forward for the Dallas Stars in 2023, has established himself as both a skilled player and a locker-room mainstay. His combination of talent and leadership qualities make him a perfect fit for a number of teams should the Dallas Stars decide to move him on.

The 34-year-old forward was traded to Dallas by the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Denis Gurianov. According to reports, the Canadiens retained 50 percent of Dadonov's three-year, $15 million contract that he originally signed with the Ottawa Senators in October 2020. That contract is set to end in the fall of 2023, and Dadonov would become an unrestricted free agent.

Here's a look at three teams in the NHL where Dadonov would be a smart fit.

Evgenii Dadonov's options during the Free Agency period

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have been searching for a player to complement their dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Evgenii Dadonov's offensive prowess and the ability to frequently find the back of the net would provide the Oilers with an additional scoring threat.

Dadonov's experience and leadership qualities would also be invaluable in guiding the young talent on the Oilers' roster. His strong work ethic and dedication to the game would align well with the team's desire to contend for the Stanley Cup.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are known for their strong team culture and commitment to winning. Evgenii Dadonov's presence in the locker room would only enhance this aspect of the team. Dadonov's skill set as a goal scorer and playmaker would be a welcomed addition to the Bruins' forward group.

His ability to contribute to the power play and his game intelligence would mesh well with the team's style of play. Dadonov's experience and leadership qualities would further solidify the Bruins' veteran presence, making him a perfect fit for the franchise.

Dallas Stars

While Evgeni Dadonov is currently a member of the Dallas Stars, his impact in the locker room makes a strong case for a continued stay. Dadonov's leadership qualities and positive attitude have made him a mainstay in the Stars' dressing room.

His offensive contributions, including his ability to score goals in clutch situations, have been a significant asset to the team. Dadonov's familiarity with the Stars' system and his chemistry with his teammates would allow for a seamless transition and continued success with the team.

Evgeni Dadonov's combination of skill, leadership qualities, and locker-room presence make him an ideal addition to any team. Dadonov would provide an immediate impact both on and off the ice. His offensive capabilities, experience, and ability to mentor younger players would greatly benefit any team fortunate enough to have him.

No matter where he ends up, Dadonov's contributions and presence would undoubtedly make him a valuable asset and a beloved figure in the locker room.

