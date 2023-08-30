Hopes are attached to every draft pick; Josh Ho Sang, the 28th overall pick in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft, is no exception. This particular pick by former New York Islanders General Manager Garth Snow is now etched in history as a decision that didn't quite pan out as intended.

In a recent episode of the "Cam & Strick" podcast, Snow during a candid conversation with the hosts shed light on his thought process behind the decision to draft Josh.

"We took him, I think it was 28th, late in the first round. He had top-five talent, and it was more of a home run swing that didn't pan out," Snow said.

It's a striking revelation, one that speaks to the calculated risks that NHL teams often take during the draft. The Islanders, armed with their knowledge of Ho Sang's undeniable skill set, were willing to roll the dice.

The former GM acknowledged that the choice to draft Ho Sang was a conscious one, shaped by both the potential rewards and the known off-ice issues surrounding the player:

"We were aware of all the off-ice issues. Sometimes, we think we're smarter than we are and we can correct behaviors, and obviously, we were wrong."

The conversation then turned to the pivotal moment when Snow's belief in Ho Sang's potential began to unravel. The host posed the question,

"But, when did you know? Did you know right away? Pretty soon after you drafted him. That like, okay, this probably wasn't the best decision."

Snow's thoughts on drafting Josh Ho Sang

Snow was immediate and straightforward to respond, providing insight into the moment of clarity that many Islanders fans would come to share.

He said,

"I knew day one at training camp when he showed up late, and I made him run every stair in the coliseum and sent him back to the junior team."

For every player who makes an immediate impact, some struggle to find their footing, whether due to personal challenges or a misalignment of expectations.

The Islanders saw potential in Ho Sang, which they wanted to harness and channel into success on the ice. However, this proved to be complex ultimately leading to a parting of ways between the team and the player.