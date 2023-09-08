Ex-Maple Leafs player Kasperi Kapanen suspected of aggravated drunk driving charge

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kasperi Kapanen has found himself at the center of a legal controversy, as he faces an aggravated drunk driving charge, according to reports from Finnish national broadcaster Yle.

The incident is said to have occurred in Pohjois-Savo, Finland, and is scheduled to be heard in the district court in February 2024.

Kasperi Kapanen faces aggravated drunk driving charge: A troubling incident for former Maple Leafs forward

The news sent shockwaves through the hockey community, and Kapanen's current team, the St. Louis Blues, confirmed the report.

In a statement from the team, Kapanen expressed remorse for his actions and took full responsibility for his behavior.

"Last month, I made an unacceptable error in judgment and take full responsibility for my actions," Kapanen said.

"I offer my apologies to my family, the Blues organization, my teammates and the fans. I understand the severity of my mistake and am committed to doing everything I can to earn back their trust."

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong also weighed in on the situation, expressing disappointment in Kapanen's lapse of judgment but also emphasizing the importance of taking responsibility and making the necessary changes.

"Today, we became aware of the incident involving Kasperi, and I have spoken with him and his agent," Armstrong commented.

"We are disappointed in his lapse of judgment and are entrusting him to make the necessary changes to avoid putting himself in a similar situation in the future."

Kapanen's case also underscores the importance of raising awareness about the dangers of drunk driving and need for personal responsibility. It serves as a reminder that even individuals in the public eye can make poor choices, so it's crucial to hold them accountable for their actions.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Kasperi Kapanen faces a challenging road ahead in both his personal and professional life. The hockey world will be watching closely to see how he handles this difficult situation and whether he can make amends for his regrettable actions.

Kasperi Kapanen is an NHL veteran, most notably playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues.

Kapanen was claimed off of waivers by the St. Louis Blues last season from the Penguins in their efforts to reshape their roster. Kapanen was one of the final acquisitions made by Jim Rutherford for the Penguins, sending Evan Rodrigues and a first-round pick to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2020.