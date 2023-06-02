Examining Vegas Golden Knights Game 1 playoff success ahead of Stanley Cup Final

The 2023 Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers begins on Saturday. Ahead of the opening game, here is how the Vegas Golden Knights have faired in Game 1's this playoff season.

Let's look at each game individually.

Round 1, Game 1 vs Winnipeg Jets

This one is probably the most disappointing game for the Vegas Golden Knights all playoffs, possibly all season. Vegas finished as the top seed in the Western Conference and was up against a depleted and recently nosediving Winnipeg Jets team.

But in Game 1, the Jets were far the better team. After a scoreless first, Winnipeg jumped out to a 2-0 lead just over two minutes into the second period. Although William Karlsson brought Vegas back within one before the end of the frame, the Jets did not miss a beat. Winnipeg scored the next three goals, all in the third period to win convincingly 5-1.

The Jets did not win another game in the series, as this loss clearly struck a nerve with the Golden Knights.

Round 2, Game 1 vs Edmonton Oilers

Could the Vegas Golden Knights slow down and get by Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the Edmonton Oilers? That was all the talk ahead of Game 1 of this second-round series.

Early on, it did not look like they could.

Draisiatl put Edmonton ahead just under four minutes into the game with a power-play goal. But just as the loss did in the first round, the opening goal seemed to awaken the Golden Knights. Vegas answered within a minute, as Ivan Barbashev scored his third of the playoffs. Then, the Golden Knights took, and built upon, their first lead of the series.

Vegas scored the next two goals, looking like they would take a 3-1 lead into the dressing room after 40 minutes. But once again, Draisaitl had something to say about it, scoring in the final seconds of the period to close the gap to 3-2.

Early in the third, Draisaitl converted again, scoring the hat-trick goal and tying the game with his second in 1:46 of game time. But Vegas was too much to handle for Edmonton, as the Knights scored three of the next four goals and eventually came out on top 6-4, despite four goals from Draisaitl.

It was the second time (Joe Pavelski) in two days that a player had scored four goals and lost the game.

Round 3, Game 1 vs Dallas Stars

Many people were picking the Dallas Stars to win the Cup after they took care of the Seattle Kraken in seven games. But Vegas had other plans and took full advantage of the extra rest and home ice.

Vegas dominated nearly every aspect of Game 1. Yet, behind 17 saves from Jake Oettinger, Dallas led 1-0 after 20 minutes. The Golden Knights continued to create more chances, control play, and suffocate Dallas offensively. But because of Oettinger, who finished with 33 saves, Dallas hung around. Each time Vegas took a lead, the Stars answered, including Jamie Benn's tying goal with only two minutes remaining.

It wasn't until Brett Howden converted on the first shot in overtime that Vegas could exhale with a 4-3 victory.

