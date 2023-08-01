"F*ck it, let’s just fight" - Former NHL enforcer discloses how he conspired one of the dirtiest brawls in league history

It was a night that will forever be etched in the memories of NHL fans at Rogers Arena. On January 18, 2014, the Vancouver Canucks faced off against the Calgary Flames in a game that would go down in history for all the wrong reasons. The puck dropped, and chaos erupted as all 10 skaters on the ice dropped their gloves to engage in an unforgettable line brawl.

The spark that ignited this explosive confrontation came from an unlikely source - former Flames tough guy Brian McGrattan. In a recent interview with Shane O’Brien and Scottie Upshall on the Missin Curfew podcast, McGrattan revealed that the whole brawl was his idea. It was a calculated move that he orchestrated, leading to a fight-filled spectacle that had the entire hockey world buzzing.

Before that fateful NHL game, Calgary was struggling, having lost 13 of their previous 16 matches. Seeking a way to shake things up, Flames head coach Bob Hartley decided to start a line that included Blair Jones between McGrattan and Kevin Westgarth, with Ladislav Smid and Chris Butler on defense. These players were not your typical enforcers, but that didn't deter McGrattan from devising a plan that would change the course of the game.

McGrattan recalled the pivotal moment when the Flames were informed of their starting role by Hartley.

"We got called into the office… And Bob said, ‘Listen, nobody else in that room deserves to start the game tonight," said McGrattan."You guys had a good game, you have not started a game all season, I’m going to start you tonight in Vancouver.’ And he left it at that."

Unwilling to let the opportunity pass, McGrattan seized the moment and gathered his teammates together. He shared his idea, saying:

"We left the room and I just pulled everybody together and said, ‘F*ck it, let’s just fight ’em.’ Like, who cares if we lose another game? We’re not making the playoffs. Let’s just fight them. We hate these guys probably more than any other team in the league. And if they dress their fourth line, let’s fight them."

How the most infamous incidents in NHL history culminated?

And so, the stage was set for one of the most notorious and infamous incidents in NHL history. When the puck dropped, all hell broke loose as players from both teams engaged in a full-scale line brawl. 10 fighting majors and eight game misconducts were handed out as the game descended into utter chaos.

The fight-filled spectacle lasted for several minutes before some order was restored and the NHL game eventually resumed. Canucks emerged victorious 3-2 against the Flames.