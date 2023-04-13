Fact Check: Do the Calgary fans howl each time Dustin Wolf makes a save?

Dustin Wolf had one of the best NHL debuts last night against the San Jose Sharks. He made 23 saves and had a .958 SV%, which had the Calgary Flames fans in the Scotiabank Saddledome very happy.

Sharing a last name with the carnivore, Dustin gave the fans every reason to howl last night. Every time he made a save, the crowd got in behind him.

Wolf's first save came in at the 16:14 mark in the first quarter when Logan Couture's shot on goal made it straight into the 21-year-old's gloves. You could hear the crowd cheering him on for his first NHL save.

Heading into the game, Wolf was asked if he will continue to be a San Jose Sharks fan, to which he laughily replied,

"No, maybe not. It's pretty special to play against the team you grew up idolizing."

Wolf went on to mention the history he has with the current goaltending coach for the San Jose Sharks, Thomas Speer. Speer had taken Wolf under his wing during the COVID-19 pandemic and that he lived with Speer's family. When Wolf used to play for the Stockton Heat, Thomas Speer was his goaltending coach. They both share a deep history, and Wolf said that for their paths to cross in the NHL, "it's pretty cool."

"He's pretty much family to me now."

Dustin Wolf made the AHL's All-Star first team

The Calgary Wranglers have two of their players in the 2022-23 AHL First All-Star Team in goalie Dustin Wolf and forward Matthew Phillips.

Wolf won the Baz Bastien Award last year as the AHL's top goaltender as a rookie. This season, he has racked up 41 wins, 2.08 GAA, .932 SV%, seven shutouts, and 1,486 saves.

With this nomination, Wolf became the first AHL goaltender to be nominated for back-to-back First Team All-Star teams since Bob Janecyk in 1981-82 and 1982-83.

The Wranglers are No.1 in the AHL with 104 points from 50 wins out of 72 games and are looking to make a deep playoff run. They have hence called back Dustin Wolf and Jakob Pelletier, who were with the Calgary Flames in the last game of the season after their exit from the playoff race last week.

Wolf seems like a great fit for the Calgary Flames in the long-term and is certainly a player the team may give a primary goalie spot to from the start of next season.

