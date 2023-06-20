FACT CHECK: Is Carey Price returning to Montreal Canadiens next season?

Carey Price played his last game for the Montreal Canadiens in April 2022 against the Florida Panthers, which the Habs won 10-2.

Carey Price came back in the second half of the 2021-22 season after voluntarily spending time in the NHL/NHLPA's player assistance program. The program was established to help players and their families with "mental health, substance abuse, and other matter."

Angela Price, Carey's wife, who he married in 2013 and now has three children with, took to Instagram earlier today, bidding an emotional goodbye to the city of Montreal. The family had decided to leave their Montreal house and shift their lives to Kelowna, B.C. to be close to their parents.

In an interview on The Drive By podcast, Angela confirmed that Carey Price will be joining the Montreal Canadiens training camp that is set to start in a couple of months. Although, she does not specify what role Price will have on the team.

Carey Price was placed on the Montreal Canadiens' LTIR list in September 2022 and has since been in rehab for his knee injury.

Price may join the team as a goalie development coach after his recent accomplishment in the Team Canada camp that won the Gold medal at the IIHF World Championship. He was imparting his knowledge and experience to Sam Montembeault who played a big role in bagging the No.1 spot for the Canadians.

Angela also confirmed that the couple is considering buying property in downtown Montreal should Carey decide to rejoin the team in any role. This should have Habs fans delighted who have been dying to give one of the greatest goalies in NHL history a proper send-off.

Carey Price once opposed the Canadian PM's newly-proposed gun law

In late 2022, Carey Price emerged as a prominent critic of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's proposed gun law. He lent his voice to the concerns raised by hunters and firearms enthusiasts. In an Instagram post, Price boldly labeled the law as "unjust," adding his influential voice to the growing dissent.

The recent amendment, expanding the list of prohibited firearms, had intensified criticism from various hunting groups, notably those in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. These groups argue that the proposed legislation would unjustly criminalize law-abiding hunters, farmers, and target shooters, limiting their access to firearms for legitimate purposes.

By vocally opposing the bill, Price amplified the concerns that the proposed law may infringe on their rights as responsible firearm owners.

