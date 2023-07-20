FACT CHECK: Is Wayne Gretzky returning to the NHL? Exploring the possibility of The Great One's much-awaited return

Is there a possibility of a potential return of legendary hockey player Wayne Gretzky to the NHL? This question might intrigue fans more than anything. Let's uncover the truth behind this exciting possibility. During a recent episode of the July 10 Leaf's Nation podcast, Gretzky was asked by host Jay Rosehill about the prospect of making a comeback and seeking another Stanley Cup victory.

While questioning Wayne about his competitive spirit and the potential desire to return to the NHL for another Stanley Cup, Rosehill asked if he could possibly make a return to NHL? And if that's possible, what role it would be?

Wayne Gretzky clarified:

"Well, that ship has sailed as far as being part of everyday day to day, 24 hour a day job. You know, I have a tremendous relationship with the Oilers. Darryl, and Renee Cates are good friends of ours and our kids are very close friends."

He added:

"So obviously, I know everybody there including Paul coffee and the coach and the general manager Kenny, my brother's assistant GM there. So I talked to them a lot about their team"

However, he expressed his contentment with his current role outside the league, free from the stress and pressure of leading a team.

Wayne Gretzky said:

"So from an outside point of view, I'm kind of involved but I don't have to work day to day. So I'm an Oiler through and through, and I pull for them all the time. But, you know, I like what I do now."

He added:

"You know, I don't have the stress or the pressure getting up every morning and thinking, 'Oh gosh, how do we come back from being down two games the one in the first round?' But that stress is gone. So you know, I don't think I'll ever get back."

Wayne Gretzky expressed his admiration for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Though he may not be actively pursuing another Stanley Cup victory from the sidelines, Gretzky's passion for the game remains unwavering.

He made a point to express his admiration for the Toronto Maple Leafs and their potential to bring glory to Canadian hockey if they were to claim the Stanley Cup:

"But like I said, in a lot of ways, I'm still involved with the winners and I pull for them and I hope they do well. That's kind of the team I root for. And if they can't win, I think it'd be great for hockey. If Toronto can win a Stanley Cup. Well then, could be unbelievable for Canada and for the game of hockey."

The Great One's contributions to hockey will continue to be cherished as a part of the sport's rich history.

