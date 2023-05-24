Former NHL player and current hockey analyst for ESPN, P.K. Subban, has come under fire from fans following his analysis of the Western Conference Finals Game 3 between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.
During the post-game analysis, Subban allegedly kept talking only about the Stars despite the Golden Knights' stellar performance. Fans were furious with Subban's analysis on ESPN and accused him of being biased.
One fan said:
"Absolutely not gonna listen to P.K. Subban's bs."
Here are some of the other reactions on Twitter:
Subban signed a three-year deal with the network back in November 2022. He was also a top contributor for the channel during last year's Stanley Cup playoffs.
P.K. Subban faces backlash from fans for his cruel joke about Lizzo live on ESPN
P.K. Subban got mired in controversy recently after he made a cruel joke during the ESPN network’s breakdown of Toronto’s lackluster loss to Florida in Game 1 of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The 2013 Norris Trophy winner made a crude joke about Lizzo, the Grammy-winning singer. Co-host John Buccigross said the Maple Leafs should "pack a lunch" - a suggestion as to how they should prepare for Game 2, and Subban responded by saying, “Maybe they need to pack a Lizzo-sized lunch." The comment resulted in immediate demands for an apology from fans.
So far, neither Subban nor ESPN has commented on the remark.
Subban was the 43rd overall pick for the Montreal Canadiens in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. He decided to hang up his skates at the age of 33 after spending 13 seasons in the NHL.
During that span, he played for the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and the New Jersey Devils. Over the course of his career in the NHL, P.K. Subban won the James Norris Trophy (2013) and King Clancy Memorial Trophy (2022)