Former NHL player and current hockey analyst for ESPN, P.K. Subban, has come under fire from fans following his analysis of the Western Conference Finals Game 3 between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

During the post-game analysis, Subban allegedly kept talking only about the Stars despite the Golden Knights' stellar performance. Fans were furious with Subban's analysis on ESPN and accused him of being biased.

One fan said:

"Absolutely not gonna listen to P.K. Subban's bs."

Here are some of the other reactions on Twitter:

Paul Johnson AKA PJangles @PJangletron86 Holy crap @espn can y'all talk just a little bit about how well the @GoldenKnights played?! PK Subban talked the entire time about Dallas and didn't give any credit to the Knights Holy crap @espn can y'all talk just a little bit about how well the @GoldenKnights played?! PK Subban talked the entire time about Dallas and didn't give any credit to the Knights

🐏 @RamsChamps10 @GoldenKnights PK Subban really on TV rn saying we didnt deserves this and how stars still might win series lmfao @GoldenKnights PK Subban really on TV rn saying we didnt deserves this and how stars still might win series lmfao

Tom @FearTheUnread Absolutely not gonna listen to PK Subban’s bs Absolutely not gonna listen to PK Subban’s bs

Steven Ray @surgical702 PK Subban crying on national television is divine. PK Subban crying on national television is divine.

Travis Smith, MD @drtandthewomen @SinBinVegas Shocker but PK Subban talking only about the Stars on ESPN, nothing about VGK. No one will give this team their due. @SinBinVegas Shocker but PK Subban talking only about the Stars on ESPN, nothing about VGK. No one will give this team their due.

voice of reason @michaelfrance33



Dallas just had to beat Seattle. Give me a break. @GoldenKnights WHAT THE HELL is PK Subban talking about? You think taking care of the Oilers was a walk in the park?Dallas just had to beat Seattle. Give me a break. @GoldenKnights WHAT THE HELL is PK Subban talking about? You think taking care of the Oilers was a walk in the park?Dallas just had to beat Seattle. Give me a break.

z - rachel ✨ |playoffs version| @rachelmaatallah why does PK subban hate vegas sm 🥲 why does PK subban hate vegas sm 🥲

connor @getjeeked Does PK Subban get paid per awful take he makes or something. Does he get a bonus. Does PK Subban get paid per awful take he makes or something. Does he get a bonus.

z- Vegas Golden Knights UK 🇬🇧 @uk_vgk PK Subban “I’m not making excuses for Dallas” whilst making excuses for Dallas. PK Subban “I’m not making excuses for Dallas” whilst making excuses for Dallas.

🇺🇸Energy Trader🇺🇸 @OilfieldCynic



#DallasStars #VegasBorn

.@PKSubban1 PK subban is dressed like he’d rather perform some R&B covers than talk hockey during intermissions PK subban is dressed like he’d rather perform some R&B covers than talk hockey during intermissions #DallasStars #VegasBorn .@PKSubban1

Misha @mlevin0 ESPN just LOVES Dallas, they don’t talk about how well Vegas has been playing. They only talk about Dallas, and PK Subban is a garbage analyst 🤣 #VegasBorn ESPN just LOVES Dallas, they don’t talk about how well Vegas has been playing. They only talk about Dallas, and PK Subban is a garbage analyst 🤣 #VegasBorn

Frankie Robert @FrankieRobert PK Subban say something positive about Vegas challenge (impossible) PK Subban say something positive about Vegas challenge (impossible)

Joe H 🌻 @JoeH0518 PK Subban praising Jamie Benn and Max Domi for their actions tonight. If you need to know what's wrong with hockey analysis on TV...you can stop right here. PK Subban praising Jamie Benn and Max Domi for their actions tonight. If you need to know what's wrong with hockey analysis on TV...you can stop right here.

Dallas Sports Topic @BIGDSportsTopic I can’t watch PK Subban.. he’s horrible I can’t watch PK Subban.. he’s horrible

Left Coast Flyers @LeftCoastFlyers PK Subban is too young and immature to make critiques as an #NHL analyst. PK Subban is too young and immature to make critiques as an #NHL analyst.

Subban signed a three-year deal with the network back in November 2022. He was also a top contributor for the channel during last year's Stanley Cup playoffs.

P.K. Subban faces backlash from fans for his cruel joke about Lizzo live on ESPN

P.K. Subban got mired in controversy recently after he made a cruel joke during the ESPN network’s breakdown of Toronto’s lackluster loss to Florida in Game 1 of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The 2013 Norris Trophy winner made a crude joke about Lizzo, the Grammy-winning singer. Co-host John Buccigross said the Maple Leafs should "pack a lunch" - a suggestion as to how they should prepare for Game 2, and Subban responded by saying, “Maybe they need to pack a Lizzo-sized lunch." The comment resulted in immediate demands for an apology from fans.

So far, neither Subban nor ESPN has commented on the remark.

Subban was the 43rd overall pick for the Montreal Canadiens in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. He decided to hang up his skates at the age of 33 after spending 13 seasons in the NHL.

During that span, he played for the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and the New Jersey Devils. Over the course of his career in the NHL, P.K. Subban won the James Norris Trophy (2013) and King Clancy Memorial Trophy (2022)

Poll : 0 votes