"Fleury gonna be here for another 10" - Fans reflect on father time catching up with Sidney Crosby and Olympic-winning Canadian side

Sidney Crosby has had a legendary career in hockey and has been the hero of many a hockey player. He was definitely the best player of his generation and became a popular name associated with the NHL. He has been a mainstay in hockey for more than a decade, and fans are still amazed at the longevity of his career.

On this note, a recent post on r/hockey made older fans nostalgic. The post said that Sidney Crosby is among the four players from the 2010 Canadian Olympic team still under contract with an NHL team. The other players are Drew Doughty, Corey Perry, and Marc-Andre Fleury.

Crosby still plays for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Doughty has been contracted to the Los Angeles Kings since the 2008 NHL draft. Fleury has signed a two-year contract with the Minnesota Wild. Tampa Bay gave the Chicago Blackhawks Perry's contract negotiating rights in return for a seventh-round selection in 2024. On June 30, 2023, he swiftly agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Blackhawks for the 2023–24 campaign.

These were some of the interesting reactions found on the subreddit:

Sidney Crosby scored the winning goal for Canada in the 2010 Winter Olympics

At the age of 22, Sidney Crosby scored the gold medal-winning goal in overtime to lead Canada to a 3-2 victory against the United States on home turf. Crosby, who is currently 32 years old, has had many other extraordinary moments throughout his extraordinary career, but that one stands out the most.

The Canadians had a brief moment of success as they went into the second period with a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Jonathan Toews and Corey Perry. To make it 2-1 going into the third period, Ryan Kesler then scored for the Americans. Zach Parise knotted the game with only 24.4 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime.

With eight minutes left in the extra period, Crosby cycled the puck up the boards to Jarome Iginla from the half wall and sprinted for the goal.

At that point, he shouted the famous hockey call, "Iggy!"

After receiving a pass from Iginla, Crosby blasted past the pads of American goaltender Ryan Miller to secure the victory and the gold medal for Team Canada. He couldn't have scripted it any better.

It was a special moment in the eyes of Crosby, who recalled:

"Just as a kid growing up watching the Olympics, dreaming of playing for Team Canada—to be part of that whole experience and just the way it all worked out was really special. I mean, we won a gold medal. Regardless of the outcome, it would have been special in its own right—but to finish that way, it's every kid's dream."

