Fantasy Hockey 2023-24: 5 players you should consider avoiding for your fantasy team ft. Connor Brown | Week 13

Fantasy Hockey is in its 13th week as we near the middle of the season, so you have a good idea about what your team needs to improve on.

If your team is struggling, chances are that you are looking at the waiver wire or trying to make a trade. Although picking the right players is crucial for your team, so is knowing what players not to.

Here are five players you should avoid in fantasy hockey.

Five players to avoid in NHL Fantasy Hockey Week 13

#1 Connor Brown, Edmonton Oilers

Connor Brown was signed to a one-year deal by the Edmonton Oilers to play with Connor McDavid, with whom he played junior hockey.

However, Brown has struggled mightily this season and has been demoted to the fourth line, having recorded just three points in 27 games.

The forward is getting around 12 minutes a night, but on the fourth line, he won't be producing enough offensively to have a spot on your fantasy hockey team.

#2 David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs

David Kampf has been a nice depth scorer for the Toronto Maple Leafs but is starting to fall out of favor with coach Sheldon Keefe.

Kampf was recently a healthy scratch by Keefe for his lack of defensive play and effort. The centreman is getting about 10 minutes of ice time a night, which is not enough time to make an impact in fantasy hockey.

He has recorded seven points in 33 games but isn't worth having on your fantasy hockey team.

#3 Noel Acciari, Pittsburgh Penguins

Noel Acciari has four points in 28 games.

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed Noel Acciari to a contract in free agency to add depth scoring and make an impact defensively on the third line.

Although Acciari has been effective on the defensive end, on offense, he hasn't produced much, as he has four points in 28 games. He also isn't taking many penalties, which is a stat most fantasy hockey leagues count, so at this point, Acciari shouldn't be on your fantasy hockey team.

#4 Christian Dvorak, Montreal Canadiens

Christian Dvorak was acquired by the Montreal Canadiens for a 2022 first and a 2024 second-round pick in 2021 to be their second-line center and add some scoring.

This season, though, Dvorak has struggled, recording just seven points in 25 games. He's playing around 16 minutes per game but hasn't been able to do anything with the minutes.

Dvorak is dealing with an upper body injury, so the Habs forward shouldn't be on your fantasy hockey team.

#5 Jordan Staal, Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal is having a down year and is no longer worthy of a roster spot in fantasy hockey.

Staal has just 11 points in 37 games, but he's a brutal negative 15, which is a key stat in fantasy hockey. Not only is he not producing offensively, but Staal is negatively impacting his team with his plus/minus rating.