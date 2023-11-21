Fantasy Hockey 2023/24: 5 players you should consider avoiding for your fantasy team ft. Connor Brown | Week 7

Fantasy Hockey is in its seventh week and we now have a good sample size to know how players will perform this season. If your team is struggling, chances are you are looking at the waiver wire or trying to make a trade.

Although picking the right players is crucial for your team, so is knowing what players not to. Here are five players you should avoid in fantasy hockey.

5 players to avoid in NHL Fantasy Hockey Week 7

#1, Connor Brown, Edmonton Oilers

Connor Brown missed almost all of last season due to a torn ACL and signed with the Edmonton Oilers. Brown was set to reunite with his former junior teammate Connor McDavid, however, the forward is still searching for his first point this season.

Although he's back on a line with McDavid, he still shouldn't be on your fantasy hockey team at this time.

#2, T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals

Oshie has just one point this season

The Washington Capitals have struggled offensively this season, so most of their players are underperforming. The player who has struggled the most is T.J. Oshie.

Oshie has recorded just one assist in 15 games for one point, as he's still searching for his first goal. At this point, it's time to move on from Oshie if you still have him on your fantasy team.

#3, Peyton Krebs, Buffalo Sabres

Peyton Krebs has one point this season

Peyton Krebs put up 26 points last year in 74 games with the Buffalo Sabres and the hope was he would continue to build off of that this season.

However, through 17 games, Krebs has zero goals and one assist and is no longer a viable fantasy hockey option. Krebs is on the third line and not getting power play time, so he isn't worth a fantasy hockey roster spot.

#4, Barclay Goodrow, New York Rangers

Barclay Goodrow has two points

Barclay Goodrow was a key part of the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Stanley Cups but has struggled with the New York Rangers.

Goodrow is now on the Rangers' fourth line and in two years with New York has put up 30+ points in both seasons. However, to begin this year, Goodrow has one goal and one assist for two points in 15 games.

#5, Josh Anderson, Montreal Canadiens

Josh Anderson has yet to score this season

Josh Anderson has been a key player for the Montreal Canadiens for years, but he has struggled this season.

Anderson has zero goals and two assists in 18 games as his offense has been non-existent. He's been dropped in the lineup and although he's on the top power-play unit, Anderson looks slower this season so he isn't worth a fantasy hockey spot.