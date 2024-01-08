Fantasy Hockey 2023/24: 5 players you should consider avoiding for your fantasy team ft. Evgeny Kuznetsov | Week 14

Fantasy Hockey is in its 14th week as we are about to pass the midway point of the season, so you have a good idea about what your team needs to improve on.

If your team is struggling, chances are that you are looking at the waiver wire or trying to make a trade. Although picking the right players is crucial for your team, so is knowing what players not to.

Here are five players you should avoid in fantasy hockey.

5 players to avoid in Fantasy Hockey

#1. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals

Evgeny Kuznetsov has struggled mightily this season and was even a healthy scratch, and at this point in the season, isn't worth having on your fantasy hockey team.

Kuznetsov has recorded just 13 points in 34 games played, while in his past five games, he has recorded just two points. Not only is Kuzentsov not producing, but the Russian's ice time is also decreasing each game, which is also a sign to drop him from your fantasy hockey team.

Finally, Washington's offense has struggled this season in general as the Capitals are averaging just 2.39 goals per game, which ranks 30th.

#2. Nick Foligno, Chicago Blackhawks

Nick Foligno has recorded 17 points this season

The Chicago Blackhawks' offense has been one of the worst this season and will struggle more with Connor Bedard out due to a fractured jaw.

With Bedard out of the lineup, avoiding everyone on Chicago will be key, but Nick Foligno has been a popular player in fantasy hockey this season.

Foligno has gotten some time with Bedard, but this season, he has just 17 points in 39 games, while having zero points in the past five games.

#3. Jason Zucker, Arizona Coyotes

Jason Zucker has 12 points

Jason Zucker signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Coyotes this summer to add some offense to the middle six, but that hasn't been the case.

Zucker has recorded 12 points in 29 games and has recorded just two points in his past five games, while getting around 13 minutes of ice time per game.

At this point of the season, Jason Zucker isn't getting enough ice time or a big enough offensive role to have him on your fantasy hockey team.

#4. Anthony Duclair, San Jose Sharks

Duclair has 13 points in 36 games

Anthony Duclair was traded to the San Jose Sharks this summer to help add some offense to the rebuilding team, however, he has struggled with his new team.

Duclair is playing on the Sharks' second line, but he has recorded just 13 points in 36 games, and in his past five games, he has zero points.

At this point for your fantasy hockey team, it isn't just Duclair, but everyone in San Jose should be avoided.

#5. Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken

Matty Beniers is in a sophomore slump

Matty Beniers had a great rookie season with the Seattle Kraken as he recorded 57 points in 80 games but he has struggled this season and isn't worth having on your fantasy hockey roster.

Beniers has recorded just 18 points in 39 games while having two points in his past five games. This season, Seattle's offense has taken a step back, and at this point, there are much better options than Beniers to have on your roster.