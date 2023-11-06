Fantasy Hockey 2023/24: 5 players you should consider avoiding for your fantasy team ft. Juraj Slafkovsky | Week 5

Fantasy Hockey is in its fifth week and players are now getting a good idea if their team is good or needs to make a change.

If your team is struggling, chances are you are looking at the waiver wire or trying to make a trade. Although picking the right players is crucial for your team, so is knowing what players not to.

Here are five players you should avoid in fantasy hockey.

Five players to avoid in NHL Fantasy Hockey Week 5

#1, Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, Montreal Canadiens

Juraj Slafkovsky was drafted first overall in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens. He hasn't lived up to those expectations as of late.

Slafkovsky was someone some people were high on entering this season, as he was expected to get an impactful role with the Canadiens. However, in 11 games, Slaflovsky has just one goal and one assist. Although he's playing on a line with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, he isn't worth a spot on your fantasy team.

#2, Eetu Luostarinen, C/LW, Florida Panthers

Eetu Luostarinen has just one point this season.

Eetu Luostarinen had 43 points with the Florida Panthers last season and was solid last season. The center was expected to have an important role this season, but he's since been demoted to the third line.

Through 10 games, Luostarinen has recorded zero goals and one assist and isn't getting power play time or anything. At this point, it's okay to drop Luostarinen and move on from him.

#3, Ty Dellandrea, C/LW, Dallas Stars

Ty Dellandrea became a full-time player in the NHL last season as he put up 28 points last season. He's a physical player but was expected to add some bottom-six scoring for the Dallas Stars this season.

However, through eight games, Dellandrea has just one point and is now on the fourth line as his minutes are getting cut down.

#4, Peyton Krebs, C, Buffalo Sabres

Peyton Krebs has just one assist.

Peyton Krebs was supposed to be a key player in the Buffalo Sabres rebuild, but that has been far from the case this season.

In 12 games, Krebs has recorded just one assist, and his ice time is getting cut down every game. He played just 7:50 in the Sabres last game, which was the second time in four games he played under 10 minutes.

#5, Mattias Ekholm, D, Edmonton Oilers

Mattias Ekholm has struggled offensively.

Mattias Ekholm was a crucial trade deadline addition for the Edmonton Oilers last season. However, to begin the 2023-24 NHL season, Ekholm has struggled.

The defensemen, through nine games, have zero goals and two assists while only having one power-play opponent. Ekholm was supposed to get plenty of assists and power play points, but he looks off right now.