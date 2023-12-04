Fantasy Hockey 2023-24: 5 players you should consider avoiding for your fantasy team ft. Kaapo Kakko | Week 9

Fantasy Hockey is in its ninth week, and managers now know which players they should drop or avoid picking up.

If your team is struggling, looking at the waiver wire or making a trade to improve your roster is key. However, picking the right players is crucial for your team, so is knowing what players not to.

Here are five players managers should avoid on your team.

Players to avoid in NHL Fantasy Hockey Week 9

#1 Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers

New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko has struggled this season to produce much offense.

Kakko entered the season as a sleeper pick late, as many expected him to start developing into an offensive player for the Rangers.

However, that hasn't been the case this season, and through 20 games, he has two goals and one assist for three total points.

He has just one point in his last five games and is dealing with an injury. At this point, it isn't even worth having Kakko on the injured reserve; instead, just dropping him makes sense.

#2 Garnet Hathaway, Philadelphia Flyers

Garnet Hathaway is a -7

Garnet Hathaway likely would have only been selected in fantasy hockey leagues that count hits and penalty minutes.

However, with the Philadelphia Flyers, Hathaway only has 42 penalty minutes and is a -7, which is negatively impacting your fantasy hockey team.

He also isn't producing on offense, so there are better players who rack up more penalty minutes and can chip in with more offense than Hathaway.

#3 Josh Anderson, Montreal Canadiens

Josh Anderson has just three points

Josh Anderson is no longer an offensive threat, as his role with the Montreal Canadiens has changed.

Anderson is now in the bottom-six and playing a more physical game with less offense. Although that role is needed, in fantasy hockey, there's no use for a player who plays that role.

Anderson has zero goals and three assists in 24 games while he also is a -7 and only has 31 penalty minutes. At this point, there's no need for Anderson to be on your fantasy hockey team.

#4 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Seattle Kraken

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare has been a solid depth player in the NHL for years, but this season isn't worth a spot on your fantasy hockey team.

Bellemare has recorded just two goals and zero assists in 22 games and hasn't recorded a point in nine games. Seattle has also struggled this season, so he's a -2 and only has four penalty minutes, so he isn't providing anything for your fantasy hockey team.

#5 Keegan Kolesar, Vegas Golden Knights

Keegan Kolesar is a great fourth-line player in the NHL, but in fantasy hockey, he isn't worth having on your roster.

Kolesar plays sound defensively, but he isn't putting up many hits or penalty minutes, which is what you would need him to do if he's going to be on your fantasy hockey team.