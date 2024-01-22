Fantasy Hockey 2023/24: 5 players you should consider avoiding for your fantasy team ft. Mason Marchment | Week 16

Fantasy Hockey is in its 16th week, as the 2023-24 NHL season is over halfway done.

At this point in fantasy hockey, you have a good idea of if your team will be in the playoffs, or if you need to start going on a win streak to have any shot.

Regardless of where you are in the standings, adding the right players from free agency is key, but knowing who not to pick up is just as important.

5 players to avoid in Fantasy Hockey

#1. Mason Marchment, LW, Dallas Stars

Mason Marchment was a popular free-agent pickup early in the season and he started strong with the Dallas Stars.

However, Marchment has started to struggle and if someone in your league has dropped him, he isn't worth picking up.

Marchment has recorded 33 points in 45 games, but in his past five games, he has just one point and his ice time is going down to about 14 minutes compared to the 16 he was getting earlier this year.

#2. Anders Lee, LW, New York Islanders

Anders Lee has just 19 points in 46 games

New York Islanders captain Anders Lee has struggled this season and isn't worth picking up or keeping on your fantasy hockey team.

Entering the year, Lee was a popular late-round pick to get 60+ points again as he's finally healthy again. However, through 46 games, he has just 19 points as the Islanders captain has struggled offensively.

In Lee's past five games, he has just two points. He also doesn't add much in other unique stats like penalty minutes, hits and blocks among others.

#3. Teuvo Teravainen, LW, Carolina Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen doesn't have a point in the last 3 games

Teuvo Teravainen has had a very up-and-down career as he's dealt with injuries over the past few seasons.

Before the season started, all the talk was that Teravainen was healthy and he was a popular draft pick as a bounceback candidate. However, as we are past the halfway point of the season, the left winger isn't worth having on your fantasy hockey team.

Teravainen has 25 points in 45 games, and in his last 10 games, he has just three points, while his ice time has trended down in the last few games.

#4. Scott Wedgewood, G, Dallas Stars

Scott Wedgewood will resume as the backup goalie

Scott Wedgewood was someone many fantasy hockey players picked up when Jake Oettinger went down with an injury.

However, with Oettinger back from the injury, there is no need to have Wedgewood on your fantasy hockey roster. Wedgewood will go back to being the backup goaltender and won't get enough starts to make it worth it to have him on your fantasy hockey roster.

#5. Pontus Holmberg, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs

Pontus Holmberg is off the top-line

With the Toronto Maple Leafs struggling, Pontus Holmberg was promoted to the first line and had immediate success.

Holmberg had three points in three games, but in the last two games, the Swede was dropped back down to the fourth line. With Holmberg no longer on the first line, he isn't worth adding, and if he's on your roster, it makes sense to drop him.