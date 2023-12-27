Fantasy Hockey 2023/24: 5 players you should consider avoiding for your fantasy team ft. Ryan Lomberg | Week 12

Fantasy Hockey is in its 12th week and you should have an idea if your team is good enough to make the playoffs or if you need to make additions.

If your team is struggling, chances are you are looking at the waiver wire or trying to make a trade. Although picking the right players is crucial for your team, so is knowing what players not to.

Here are five players you should avoid in fantasy hockey.

5 players to avoid in fantasy hockey

#1. Ryan Lomberg, LW, Florida Panthers

Ryan Lomberg was a key depth scorer for the Florida Panthers' Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup Finals last season.

Entering this year, there were expectations that Lomberg would be a nice depth role for Florida, but through 12 weeks, he's struggled to find his offensive game.

This season, Ryan Lomberg has recorded just two points in 33 games and hasn't recorded a point since Nov. 14.

At this point in the season, it's clear Lomberg isn't worth a spot on your fantasy team.

#2. Dillon Dube, C, Calgary Flames

Dillon Dube is coming off a 45-point season and the expectation was the 25-year-old would continue to develop and be a 50-55-point player this season.

However, through three months of NHL action, Dube hasn't been able to produce to that level as he has just seven points in 33 games.

The Calgary Flames center has gone cold as he hasn't recorded a point in his past 14 games. Dube also isn't shooting the puck much or putting up many penalty minutes, so he isn't worth having on your fantasy team.

#3. Craig Smith, C, Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars were a preseason Stanley Cup favorite and a big reason was due to their depth scoring, which Craig Smith was supposed to be.

Throughout his career, Smith has been around a 30-40-point player, great in the plus-minus stat category and shoots the puck quite a bit.

However, this season, Smith has taken a more defensive role with the Stars, which has impacted his fantasy stats. In 29 games, he's recorded four points and isn't worth a spot on your fantasy team.

#4. Jakob Silfverberg, RW, Anaheim Ducks

Jakob Silfverberg used to be a top offensive player for the Anaheim Ducks but with him now being 33 and the Ducks having several good young players, his role has diminished.

Silfverberg is now averaging around 10 minutes per night, which is why he has just seven points in 32 games.

The Swede is now on the fourth line and isn't getting chances to produce offensively, which is why his fantasy stock has plummeted.

#5. William Carrier, LW, Vegas Golden Knights

William Carrier put up 25 points last season with the Vegas Golden Knights, but he also recorded 118 shots and a +15, while also adding 30 penalty minutes. He added some other fantasy stat categories to his game and did that in 56 games.

This season, however, Carrier is only +2, while recording just seven points in 31 games, while the winger is also not shooting the puck that much this season.

Carrier is playing more defensively and isn't taking as many offensive chances, which has hurt his fantasy stock.