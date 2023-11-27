Fantasy Hockey 2023/24: 5 players you should consider avoiding for your fantasy team ft. TJ Oshie | Week 8

Fantasy Hockey is in its eighth week, and managers now know which players they should drop/avoid picking up.

If your team is struggling, chances are you are looking at the waiver wire or trying to make a trade. Although picking the right players is crucial for your team, so is knowing what players not to.

Here are five players managers should avoid on your team.

5 players to avoid in NHL Fantasy Hockey Week 8

#1, TJ Oshie, Washington Capitals

TJ Oshie likely would have been drafted in most fantasy leagues, as he has a history of being a solid player in the NHL.

But this season, the Washington Capitals have struggled offensively, and Oshie has also been subpar. In 17 games this season, he has one goal and one assist and isn't worth having on your fantasy team.

#2, Liam Foudy, Nashville Predators

Liam Foudy had been placed on waivers

Liam Foudy was a sleeper pick for fantasy hockey teams but has struggled mightily.

He struggled so much that he was placed on waivers by the Columbus Blue Jackets but was claimed by the Nashville Predators. Foudy has recorded just two points in 12 games this season and hasn't had a point since Nov. 7.

#3, Dylan Holloway, Edmonton Oilers

Dylan Holloway was a first-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in 2020 and was expected to have a big role with the team this season.

However, Holloway has struggled to find his footing offensively, as he has just one goal and zero assists in 14 games. He has slowly been dropped in the lineup and isn't worth having on your fantasy hockey team anymore.

#4, Peyton Krebs, Buffalo Sabres

Peyton Krebs was a top prospect entering the NHL, as he was known for his two-way play and ability to produce offensively. However, that hasn't been the case with the Buffalo Sabres this season.

Krebs has skated in 19 games and has recorded just one assist.

#5, Nick Bonino, New York Rangers

Nick Bonino has two points in 19 games

Nick Bonino was brought into the New York Rangers to play a depth role and add some scoring to the bottom six. However, that hasn't been the case at all this season.

Bonino has just one goal and one assist in 19 games. Although both those points have come in the last four games, he still isn't worth having on your fantasy hockey team.