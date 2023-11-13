Fantasy Hockey 2023/24: 5 players you should consider avoiding for your fantasy team ft. Zemgus Girgensons | Week 6

As fantasy hockey enters its sixth week, you must have an idea if your team is good enough for the playoffs or if you need to make a move.

However, in fantasy hockey, you need to know who to pick up on waivers, as some players entered the season with high expectations but have struggled.

Let's take a look at five players to avoid in Week 6 of fantasy hockey.

5 players to avoid in Fantasy Hockey Week 6

#1. Zemgus Girgensons, LW, Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres were a promising team entering the season, but they have struggled as they are 7-7-1.

One player who has not maintained his standards is Zemgus Girgensons. Although he has been good for around 20 points a year, he adds plenty in fantasy hockey with hits and blocks.

However, to begin the season, Girgensons has just two points, nine blocks and 22 hits. At this point, even if your league counts hits and blocks as a stat, there are better players than Girgensons.

#2. Jeff Carter, C, Pittsburgh Penguins

Jeff Carter has yet to record a point

Jeff Carter has been in the NHL since 2005-06 and has been one of the best players since joining the league.

However, Carter is now 38, and he is showing his age this season as he's no longer someone to consider for fantasy hockey. He's been demoted to the Pittsburgh Penguins' fourth line and in 10 games has yet to record a point.

Carter also doesn't do much in terms of blocks, hits or penalty minutes, so he's someone who shouldn't be on your fantasy hockey team.

#3. Ryan Reaves, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs

Ryan Reaves is now a healthy scratch

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed Ryan Reaves so he could add some physicality to the lineup, but he's now been a healthy scratch.

Reaves was a popular fantasy hockey player to draft late as he was expected to rack up the hits and penalty minutes. However, he has been playing around four minutes per game and doesn't accomplish much when he's out there.

Ultimately, Reaves was a healthy scratch this weekend and now should be dropped from your fantasy hockey team if you have him.

#4. Ryan Lomberg, LW, Florida Panthers

Ryan Lomberg has just one point

Ryan Lomberg entered this season expected to be a bottom-six contributor but someone who could put up 30+ points. He also was expected to be a hitter and get some penalty minutes for the Florida Panthers.

However, through 14 games, Lomberg is only getting 10 minutes of ice time per game and has one point, which was a goal. At this point, there are much better players on waives for your fantasy hockey team.

#5. Nico Sturm, C, San Jose Sharks

Nico Sturm has yet to score

The San Jose Sharks were supposed to be bad this season, but their offense is worse than expected. Nico Sturm was supposed to have a bigger role with this team, but through 15 games he has zero goals and one assist.

At this point, outside of Tomas Hertl, there isn't someone in San Jose worth having on your fantasy hockey team.