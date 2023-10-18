Fantasy Hockey 2023/24: 5 players you should consider avoiding for your fantasy team (Week 2)

Fantasy hockey is in its second week, and knowing which players to start or whom to bench on certain days could be the key to winning or losing your league.

Although adding players to improve your team is vital, knowing the ones not to start or pick up is even better.

Here are five players to avoid in fantasy hockey this week and potentially moving forward.

#1 Matthew Knies, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthew Knies entered this season with a ton of hype after he had success in the playoffs with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

To begin the season, Knies has yet to record a point in three games, has just two penalty minutes, and is a -1. Knies is around 24% owned and shouldn't be in your fantasy hockey lineup or picked up, especially with the Maple Leafs only playing two more games this week.

#2 Jared McCann, C, Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann had a breakout season last year, recording 70 points in 79 games with the Seattle Kraken.

This season, Seattle's offense is struggling badly, as McCann only has one goal in four games. The Kraken also only plays two more games this week, and both are against solid goaltenders and teams (the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers).

#3 Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, Ottawa Senators

Vladimir Tarasenko was supposed to give the Ottawa Senators a boost on offense. Although he has done that, as he has four points through three games, he will be less of a factor with Josh Norris back in the lineup.

Tarasenko will likely see minutes on the third line, and with Ottawa playing two more games this week, he will be someone to avoid.

#4 Rasmus Sandin, D, Washington Capitals

Rasmus Sandin was expected to see a big role with the Washington Capitals. He's on the top defensive line as well as on the second power-play unit.

However, Sandin has yet to record a point in two games as he is struggling to find much offense in Washington. At this time, there are plenty of better defensemen available for your fantasy hockey lineup.

#5 Devon Levi, G, Buffalo Sabres

Devon Levi entered this season with a ton of hype, as many viewed him as a solid starting goaltender in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres. That hasn't been the case, as Levi is 1-2 with a 3.00 GAA and a .893 SV%.