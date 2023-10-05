Fantasy Hockey 2023-24: Top 10 breakout candidates ft. Owen Tippett

The 2023-24 NHL season starts next week, and this weekend will likely see plenty of fantasy hockey drafts take place. In fantasy hockey, the key to winning your league is the late-round picks becoming breakout players. However, figuring out which players are set for breakout seasons is tough.

Let's look at 10 players who are breakout candidates in fantasy hockey this season:

Top 10 breakout candidates for 2023 Fantasy Hockey ft. Owen Tippett

#10, JJ Peterka, Buffalo Sabres

JJ Peterka is entering his second full season

JJ Peterka is coming off his first full NHL season with the Buffalo Sabres as he played in 77 games and recorded 32 points.

Peterka is now expected to be on the second line and will also get power play time, so getting 50+ points seems likely.

#9, Kent Johnson, Columbus Blue Jackets

Kent Johnson recorded 40 points last year

Kent Johnson is another young player in the NHL for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Johnson recorded 40 points in 79 games.

Johnson will now be on a line with Adam Fantilli who is a great playmaker, which should allow for the Canadian to score even more points.

#8, Connor Brown, Edmonton Oilers

Connor Brown signed with the Oilers

Connor Brown only played four games last year due to an ACL injury.

In the summer, he signed a one-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers and is expected to be on a line with Connor McDavid. That should lead to the winger getting plenty of points this season.

#7, Conor Sheary, Tampa Bay Lightning

Conor Sheary signed with the Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have lost many key players over the past few seasons and went out and signed Conor Sheary.

The forward is expected to replace Alex Killorn and will play on the second line as well as power play time. If he stays healthy, Sheary could very well be a 50-to-60-point player this season.

#6, Matias Maccelli, Arizona Coyotes

Matias Maccelli is a key player for Arizona

Matias Maccelli recorded 49 points in 68 games last season in his rookie season, and it's expected he should have an even better year next season.

Maccelli will get power play time with the Arizona Coyotes and will likely see a top-six role this season.

#5, Devon Levi, Buffalo Sabres

Devon Levi will be the Sabres starting quarterback

If you are looking for a fantasy hockey goalie to break out, there is no better option than Devon Levi with the Buffalo Sabres.

Levi is set to be the Sabres starting goaltender and last year in seven games had a 2.94 GAA and a .905 SV%.

#4, Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators

Jake Sanderson signed a new deal

Jake Sanderson was handed a $64.4 million deal with the Ottawa Senators which was a surprise to some. However, he is a great defenseman who is only 21.

Last season, Sanderson put up 32 points in 77 games, and will likely get power play time which will help him have a breakout season.

#3, Lukas Reichel, Chicago Blackhawks

Lukas Reichel is Chicago's second-line season

Lukas Reichel will be the Chicago Blackhawks' second-line center this season and will also receive power play time this year.

Reichel put up 15 points in 23 games last season, but he will now have a full-time role and could be someone who gets 40-to-50 points this season.

#2, Jonathan Drouin, Colorado Avalanche

Jonathan Drouin signed with the Avs

Jonathan Drouin signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche to reunite with his junior teammate Nathan MacKinnon.

If Drouin can stay healthy, which is a big if, he will be in line for a massive season playing on Colorado's top line with MacKinnon.

#1, Owen Tippett, Philadelphia Flyers

Owen Tippett has been a top prospect for years

Owen Tippett has struggled to find a permanent role in the NHL, but last season finally did with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Tippett recorded 49 points in 77 games, and this season, as long as he stays healthy should be able to build off that.