Fantasy Hockey 2023: Top 5 sleepers to consider for your team

The NHL season is just around the corner, meaning fantasy drafts will happen in the next couple of weeks.

Every year, many mid to late-round picks will win people's fantasy drafts as some players deliver surprising performances.

Here are five fantasy hockey sleepers to consider ahead of the 2023-24 NHL season.

#5. Alexandre Texier, forward, Columbus Blue Jackets

Alexandre Texier is a forgotten player by many fans, but he could have an impact this season.

Texier put up 20 points in 36 games during the 2021-22 NHL season, and in 2022-23, he did not play as he stepped away from the team to play closer to his family.

He put up 35 points in 46 games with the Swiss team ZSC Lions last season and will be back in the Blue Jackets lineup this season. Texier putting up 50+ points is not out of the question, and given he didn't play last year, many NHL fans will overlook him.

#4. Wade Allison, forward, Philadelphia Flyers

Wade Allison is a fantasy hockey sleeper if your league allows hits.

Allison is expected to be on the Philadelphia Flyers' third line this season, and last year, in 60 games, he recorded 15 points. However, in an entire season, getting bumped up to the third line with 40+ points and 100+ hits is certainly not out of the question.

He could be a tremendous late-round or waiver-wire pickup for fantasy hockey.

#3. Conor Sheary, forward, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning lost Alex Killorn in free agency and replaced him with Conor Sheary, who will play on the second line with Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel.

Last year in Washington, he had 37 points in 82 games, but it's expected he will have a more offensive role with the Lightning. Killorn scored 64 points in 82 games as he got time on the second power play Sheary could get.

So, Sheary putting up 50+ points is a likely outcome, as he will get every opportunity to replace Killorn.

#2. Logan Cooley, forward, Arizona Coyotes

All signs point to Logan Cooley finally making the NHL and being the Arizona Coyotes' second-line center, but there is a chance he eventually becomes their top-line center.

Cooley put up 60 points in 39 games in his freshman season at the University of Minnesota, and given he's a rookie and wasn't drafted this past year, some people will forget about him.

In his rookie season, 60 points is likely an outcome for Logan Cooley, as he will always get power play time.

#1. Connor Brown, forward, Edmonton Oilers

Connor Brown is the best fantasy hockey sleeper for this season.

Brown suffered an ACL injury last year and only played four games with Washington and recorded zero points. He then signed with the Edmonton Oilers to reunite with Connor McDavid, his junior hockey linemate.

He will likely play with McDavid, and the winger will get plenty of points by giving the puck to the Oilers scoring machine.

Poll : Are you playing fantasy hockey this year? Yes No 0 votes