Fantasy Hockey biggest risers and fallers for Week 7 | Nov 21, 2023

As Fantasy hockey enters its seventh week, several players have surprised fans while others disappointed them despite lofty expectations.

Let's look at some of the biggest fantasy hockey risers and fallers.

Fantasy hockey risers

#1, Quinn Hughes, D, Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks defenseman is currently leading the NHL in points with 30 points in 19 games.

Quinn Hughes entered this season with the hype that he would be a top-five or top-seven defenseman in the NHL in fantasy hockey. However, Hughes has proven himself as the best defenseman in fantasy hockey and as one of the top players in the game.

#2, Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov has 28 points.

The Tampa Bay Lightning right winger was a first-round pick in most fantasy hockey picks, and he continues to prove himself.

Nikita Kucherov has recorded 28 points in 18 games, which ranks fourth in the NHL. He's one of the top fantasy hockey players who continues to rack up the points.

#3, J.T. Miller, Center, Vancouver Canucks

Miller is tied for second in points.

The top three could very well be Vancouver Canucks players, as Elias Pettersson has also been exceeding expectations. However, J.T. Miller has been more of a surprise and continues to keep it up.

Miller is second in the NHL in points at 28 in 19 games while recording eight points in his last five games.

Fantasy hockey fallers

#1, Connor McDavid, Center, Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid has 15 points.

The Edmonton Oilers center would have been drafted first in nearly every fantasy hockey league.

However, in 15 games, Connor McDavid only has 15 points. Although being a point-per-game player in the NHL is impressive, more is expected from the Edmonton Oilers superstar.

McDavid has recorded five points in his last five games and is not dominating games like in the past. He's also not even close to being a top-five player in fantasy hockey, which he was drafted as.

#2, Patrik Laine, RW, Columbus Blue Jackets

Patrik Laine was a healthy scratch.

The Columbus Blue Jackets right winger struggled to stay healthy but has been a point-per-game player in his last two seasons for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

However, Patrik Laine has struggled tremendously, as he has just three points in nine games this season. It has gotten to the point that Laine was a healthy scratch over the weekend.

#3, Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Columbus Blue Jackets

Another Columbus Blue Jackets left winger on this list is Johnny Gaudreau, who has struggled tremendously this season.

Gaudreau has been benched last in games and recorded seven points in 19 games; in his last five games, he has just one point.