Fantasy Hockey goalie rankings 2023: Best and worst picks for your team in Week 5

The 2023-24 NHL season enters its fifth week, which means fantasy hockey is well underway.

Knowing which goalies to play or avoid each week is crucial, especially if you don't have a top goalie to start every game.

Here are some of the best and worst goalies for your fantasy hockey team.

Best fantasy hockey goalies Week 5

#1, Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have been a surprise team this season and a big reason is Thatcher Demko.

Demko has started eight games this season and is 6-2 with a 1.55 goals against average and a .947 saves %. He's among the league leaders in both categories and you start with him every time he plays.

The Canucks play four times this week, including a back-to-back. So Demko at his worst will get two starts but could get three.

#2, Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger remains one of the best goalies in the NHL.

Oettinger is 5-1-1 with a 1.97 GAA and a .938 SV% this season. His numbers are among the best in the NHL. Dallas is set for four games this week, meaning Oettinger will likely start three times and remain a top goaltending option.

#3, Cam Talbot, Los Angeles Kings

Cam Talbot has taken over the Kings net.

Cam Talbot would have been a late-round pick in fantasy hockey if selected, but he remains one of the top goalies in the NHL.

Talbot has become the Los Angeles Kings starting goalie and has had plenty of success in that role. This season, he's 6-2-1 with a 2.14 GAA and a .923 SV%, and although he likely will only get two starts this week, he's still a solid choice to play.

Worst goalies for Fantasy Hockey Week 5

#1, Mackenzie Blackwood/Kaapo Kahkonen, San Jose Sharks

Stay away from the Sharks goalies.

The San Jose Sharks have been the worst team in the NHL, so stay away from both goalies Mackenzie Blackwood and Kaapo Kahkonen, who are sharing the net.

The Sharks have allowed 20 goals in their last two games, as Blackwood is 0-6-1 with a 4.78 GAA and a .879 SV%, while Kahkonen is 0-4 with a 4.30 GAA and a .876 SV%.

#2, Samuel Ersson, Philadelphia Flyers

Samuel Ersson is the starting goalie, while Carter Hart is injured.

If you had Carter Hart in fantasy hockey, a common strategy is to pick up their replacement if they get hurt. However, fantasy hockey players should stay away from Samuel Ersson, who's the Philadelphia Flyers goalie in the meantime.

Ersson is 1-2-1 with a 3.90 GAA and a .815 SV%, as he gives up too many goals and doesn't save enough pucks to be worthy of a pickup.