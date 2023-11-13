Fantasy Hockey goalie rankings 2023: Best and worst picks for your team in Week 6

The 2023-24 NHL Fantasy Hockey season is in full swing and usually, by American Thanksgiving, teams have an idea of whether they are playoff contenders. A big reason for a team's success is goaltending and fantasy hockey is no different.

As we enter Week 5, let's take a look at the three best goalies for fantasy and two goalies to stay away from.

Best fantasy hockey goalies for Week 6

#1, Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights

Adin Hill took over the net for the Vegas Golden Knights last season and led them to a Stanley Cup.

Entering this season there was a lot of questions on if Hill could repeat his success from last year. Well, Hill is the Golden Knights starter as he's played in nine games going 7-1-1 with a 1.75 GAA and a .939 SV%. Along with putting up great stats, Hill is on a solid Vegas team which will result in the goalie getting plenty of wins.

#2, Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko is off to a hot start

The Vancouver Caucks have been a surprise team to begin the year and a big reason why is Thatcher Demko.

Demko is 7-3 with a 1.96 GAA and a .935 SV%, as he's been one of the best goalies in the NHL. The Canucks are also playing sound defensively which is also a plus as there aren't a ton of great scoring chances against Demko.

#3, Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger is a top goalie

Jake Oettinger entered the 2023-24 NHL season as one of the best goalies in fantasy hockey and he's lived up to those expectations.

Oettinger is 7-2-1 with a 2.19 GAA and a .929 SV% and plays on a Dallas Stars team that is one of the best in the league. He'll continue to put up great numbers and get plenty of wins.

Worst fantasy hockey goalies for Week 6

#1, Ville Husso, Detroit Red Wings

Ville Husso has a 3.61 GAA

Ville Husso has struggled this season and should no longer be an option for your fantasy hockey team.

Husso has started 10 games with the Detroit Red Wings and although he's 6-3-1, he has a 3.61 GAA and a .885 SV%. He's also now been giving up starts to James Reimer, as Husso should be someone you consider dropping or just keeping on your bench hoping he can figure it out.

#2, Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are one of the worst teams in the NHL and a big reason why has been their goaltending.

After placing Jack Campbell on waivers and sending him down to the AHL, Stuart Skinner is now the starter goalie. Although he'll be getting the starts, he has a 3.53 GAA and a .861 SV% and should be nowhere near your fantasy team.