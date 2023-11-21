Fantasy Hockey goalie rankings 2023: Best and worst picks for your team in Week 7

The 2023-24 NHL Fantasy Hockey season is in full swing as Week 7 is underway, and December is creeping up.

Just like actual NHL teams, fantasy hockey players should have a good idea if their team is a playoff contender. A big reason for their success or lack thereof, is likely due to goaltending.

As we enter Week 7, let's take a look at the two best goalies for fantasy and two goalies to stay away from.

Best Fantasy Hockey Goalies for Week 7

#1 Cam Talbot, Los Angeles Kings

Cam Talbot was expected to be in tandem with Phoenix Copley for the Los Angeles Kings as the two would alternate starts. Yet, Talbot has taken over the net and is one of the best goalies in the NHL right now.

Talbot is 9-3-1 with a 2.02 GAA and a .930 SV%, along with one shutout. The Kings will play two more games this week, a back-to-back against Anaheim and Montreal, as both offenses struggle so this is another good spot for Talbot to have success.

#2 Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko has been solid

Thatcher Demko has kept up his hot streak, as the Vancouver Canucks goalie is 9-4 with a 2.12 GAA and a .929 SV% with two shutouts.

Demko is playing on a good team in Vancouver which should lead to him getting plenty of wins. Meanwhile, the Canucks have three more games this week against Colorado, Seattle and San Jose. Moreover, with Demko getting two of those starts, he should put up more solid numbers for your fantasy team.

Worst fantasy hockey goalies for Week 6

#1 Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

Filip Gustavsson has a 4.15 GAA

Filip Gustavsson had a ton of success last year in his first season with the Minnesota Wild. He ended up taking the net from Marc-Andre Fleury.

However, this season, Gustavsson is 2-4-2 with a 4.15 GAA and a .882 SV%. Although he's struggled, the Swede is still getting starts, while the Wild are set to play Colorado and Detroit who have good offenses.

#2 Mackenzie Blackwood, San Jose Sharks

Mackenzie Blackwood has a .900 SV%

Mackenzie Blackwood and the San Jose Sharks have started to play better but it's still not worth including him in your fantasy hockey league.

Blackwood is 2-9-1 with a 3.94 GAA and a .900 SV%. The Sharks, meanwhile, play Montreal and Vancouver. Although the Canadiens aren't the best offensive team, if he starts that one, San Jose still gives up too many chances.