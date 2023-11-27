Fantasy Hockey goalie rankings 2023: Best and worst picks for your team in Week 8

The 2023-24 NHL season and the fantasy hockey season are well underway.

At this point, you should know if your team can win your league, and a big reason would be your goaltending. As a fantasy hockey team, it is crucial to have a good goalie as they can make all the difference in whether you win or lose your week.

Let's look at the best and worst goalies for Week 8.

Best fantasy hockey goalies for Week 8

#1 Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights

Adin Hill has become the starting goaltender for the Vegas Golden Knights and he has thrived in that role.

This season, Hill is 9-2-1 with a 1.97 GAA and a .932 SV% in 12 starts as he's arguably been the best goalie in the league.

Vegas is set to play four games this week so Hill will likely get three starts in Week 8.

#2 Cam Talbot, Los Angeles Kings

Cam Talbot is LA's starting goalie

Cam Talbot was supposed to split starts this season with the Los Angeles Kings but he has taken over the starting net.

Talbot is 10-3-1 with a 2.02 GAA and a .932 SV% as he's been one of the big surprises this season. Although the Kings only have two games this week, Talbot should get both starts against Washington and Colorado.

#3 Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko has a 2.18 GAA

The Vancouver Canucks have started to cool down a bit but Thatcher Demko has still been solid this season.

Demko is 10-5 with a 2.18 GAA and a .925 SV% and gets the majority of starts. The Canucks are set to play three times this week, and Demko will likely get two starts so he should be solid this season.

Worst goalies for fantasy hockey

#1 Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

Filip Gustavsson has a 3.94 GAA

Filip Gustavsson has struggled this season with the Minnesota Wild after being solid last year.

Gustavsson is 2-6-2 with a 3.94 GAA and a .881 SV% and has lost the net to Marc-Andre Fleury. At this point, Gustavsson isn't worth having on your fantasy roster.

#2 Arvid Soderblom, Chicago Blackhawks

Arvid Soderblom has a .882 SV%

Arvid Soderblom has gotten the bulk of the starts for the Chicago Blackhawks and he has struggled.

Soderblom is 2-7 with a 3.78 GAA and a .882 SV% this season. Chicago is set to play three games this week and even though he'll get two starts, his stats aren't worth him having on your fantasy hockey team.