Fantasy Hockey goalie rankings 2023: Best and worst picks for your team in Week 9

As we enter Week 9 of the 2023-24 NHL season, for fantasy hockey teams, having a solid presence between the pipes is crucial, as a goalie can make all the difference in whether you win or lose your week. But throughout this season, we have seen goaltenders have up-and-down weeks.

Let's take a look at the three best goalies and two to stay away from in Week 9.

Best fantasy hockey goalies for Week 9

#1, Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko has been one of the best goalies in the NHL, and he remains a top option in Week 9.

Demko is 12-6 with a 2.26 GAA and a .924 SV% this season and has been a key reason for the Canucks season.

Vancouver has three games this week against New Jersey, Minnesota and Carolina, with all three at home, so this is a good week for Demko to continue his success.

#2, Connor Ingram, Arizona Coyotes

Connor Ingram has a 2.40 GAA

Connor Ingram has taken over the net for the Arizona Coyotes and has played exceptionally well to be on your fantasy hockey team.

Ingram is 10-3 with a 2.40 GAA and a .926 SV% and is the new starting goalie. He has started the last four matchups and has won every game, including one shutout.

The Coyotes are set to play three games this week against Washington, Philadelphia and Boston, and those first two contests are terrific for Ingram.

#3, Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger has been one of the best goalies in the NHL

Jake Oettinger has been among the best goalies in the NHL this season, and in Week 9, this is a great spot to continue to back him in fantasy hockey.

The Dallas Stars are set to play four games this week against Tampa Bay, Florida, Washington and Vegas. Oettinger will likely get three starts, which should allow him to continue building off his successful season.

This year, Oettinger is 10-4-2 with a 2.43 GAA and a .920 SV%.

Worst goalies for fantasy hockey

#1, Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken

Phillipp Grubauer has struggled this season and has now been splitting time with Joey Daccord in the net.

This season, Grubauer is 5-7-1 with a 3.37 GAA and a .882 SV%, as the struggles have been continuous.

Seattle is set to play four times against Montreal, New Jersey, Minnesota and Florida, leaving Grubauer to likely start two games.

#2, Mackenzie Blackwood, San Jose Sharks

Mackenzie Blackwood has a 3.72 GAA

The San Jose Sharks have started to play better hockey, but Mackenzie Blackwood has continued to struggle.

Blackwood is 3-11-2 with a 3.72 GAA and a .899 SV% this season. San Jose plays three games this week against the Islanders, Red Wings and Golden Knights. Blackwood will likely only get two starts, and the way the Sharks are defending leaves plenty of chances for opposing teams.