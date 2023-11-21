Fantasy Hockey Injury Report: Arber Xhekaj, Tage Thompson, and more updates for Week 7

The 2023-24 NHL fantasy hockey season is a quarter of the way through and we have seen some star players miss games due to injuries, while others remain on the sidelines. Injuries will always happen in hockey, so your fantasy team needs to have a good bench. Alternatively, you can look at the waiver wire to replace those injured players.

Knowing how long players will be out is also important, so here are the timelines for some key players.

NHL Fantasy Injury Report

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres

Tage Thompson will miss at least a month after blocking a shot off his left wrist. Sabres coach, Don Granato revealed to reporters that it will be less than a couple of months and is more week-to-week.

"Less than a couple of months is what's expected," Granato said. "It's more week-to-week. I don't have a targeted date for him yet.''

The Buffalo Sabres forward was supposed to be a key player for the team, as he's one of the best offensive players in the NHL. This season, Thompson has recorded 12 points.

Arber Xhekaj, Montreal Canadiens

NHL Fantasy Injury Report - Arber Xhekaj is day-to-day

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj looked to suffer a scary shoulder injury last week against the Vegas Golden Knights. Xhekaj was hit into the boards and grimaced in pain before skating to the bench. He went straight to the locker room, but the Canadiens are calling him day-to-day.

As of right now, there is no exact timeframe for the Habs defensemen to return, but the good news is that Xhekaj avoided a serious injury.

Aleksandar Barkov, Florida Panthers

NHL Fantasy Injury Report - Aleksandar Barkov avoids major injury

The Florida Panthers got some good news regarding their captain Aleksandar Barkov. Barkov was involved in a knee-to-knee collision on Friday and needed help getting off the ice.

It was a scary-looking play, but after tests came back negative for any major injury, Panthers coach Paul Maurice is calling Barkov day-to-day.

"We got lucky," Maurice said to reporters. "We'll leave him at day-to-day."

Barkov has recorded 17 points in 16 games this season.

Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils

NHL Fantasy Injury Report - Timo Meier is out with a lower-body injury

New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier is dealing with a lower-body injury which has kept him out of the lineup for the past two games. Meier fell awkwardly into the boards against the Winnipeg Jets and missed the next two games due to a lower-body injury.

Lindy Ruff also confirmed Meier will not travel with the team to Detroit, meaning he won't be back until Nov. 24 at the earliest.