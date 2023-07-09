Five prospects to watch out for in 2024 NHL Draft

Just two weeks after the conclusion of the 2023 NHL Draft, fans are already curious about the top prospects for the 2024 draft. In a previous article, we highlighted the top five prospects, but now let's take a closer look at another five players. These players have caught the attention of scouts and have the potential to make a significant impact at the next level. Here are five more prospects to watch closely.

Who could land in the top 10 on NHL Draft night in 2024?

Konsta Helenius - RW, Jukurit

Konsta Helenius is an offensive dynamo and one of the top playmakers in the draft. He impressed at the U18 World Juniors for Finland, showcasing his offensive skills and ability to distribute the puck effectively. Helenius has the potential to become a top-line winger at the NHL level, and his playmaking abilities will undoubtedly attract attention from scouts throughout the season.

Hadi Kalakeche @HadiK_Scouting Konsta Helenius (2024) isn't being talked about enough.



28 points in 19 games at the U20 level.

2 points in 4 games in the Liiga.



He's 16.



Check out this little piece of forechecking work, and then the hands. Konsta Helenius (2024) isn't being talked about enough.28 points in 19 games at the U20 level.2 points in 4 games in the Liiga.He's 16.Check out this little piece of forechecking work, and then the hands. https://t.co/NoBiHLzm08

Cole Hutson - LD, USA U18

Cole Hutson, the younger brother of Montreal Canadiens prospect Lane Hutson, is a highly skilled defenseman known for his exceptional skating abilities. He has the potential to surpass his brother's achievements and become an even better prospect. Hutson's strong defensive game, combined with his mobility and offensive upside, make him an intriguing player to watch in the draft.

Sebastian High @high_sebastian



This is gross. Watching the USNTDP again really reminded me just how deceptive, dynamic, and creative Cole Hutson is.This is gross. twitter.com/high_sebastian… Watching the USNTDP again really reminded me just how deceptive, dynamic, and creative Cole Hutson is.This is gross. twitter.com/high_sebastian… https://t.co/y7olJG3LO1

Aron Kiviharju - LD, TPS

Aron Kiviharju was once ranked as the top prospect in the class but has seen his stock drop due to concerns about his 5'10" frame. However, his talent and potential should not be overlooked. Kiviharju is a skilled defenseman with solid offensive instincts. If he can continue to develop his game, he could rise back up the rankings and become a steal in the draft.

Lassi Alanen @lassialanen



Here's a few of his notable plays from the game. Aron Kiviharju (2024) made his Liiga debut yesterday, logging over 12 minutes of 5v5 ice time and posting a 63.2 CF% (1st among defencemen on his team).Here's a few of his notable plays from the game. #2024NHLDraft Aron Kiviharju (2024) made his Liiga debut yesterday, logging over 12 minutes of 5v5 ice time and posting a 63.2 CF% (1st among defencemen on his team).Here's a few of his notable plays from the game. #2024NHLDraft https://t.co/1M25sb5NFX

Tanner Howe - C/W, Regina Pats

Tanner Howe, the former linemate of highly touted prospect Connor Bedard, is a versatile forward capable of playing both center and wing. Howe will have the opportunity to showcase his skills independently of Bedard in the upcoming CHL season. With his offensive talents and ability to contribute in various roles, Howe has the potential to make a significant impact and garner attention from NHL scouts.

BarDown @BarDown



( : @WHLPats)

Tanner Howe triggers the Teddy Bear Toss for the second year in a row! Tanner Howe triggers the Teddy Bear Toss for the second year in a row!(🎥: @WHLPats) https://t.co/g6nmHLxfWc

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard - RW, Mora IK J20

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, a Norwegian winger, possesses a combination of speed, a strong work ethic, and a scoring touch. His ability to quickly accelerate and create scoring opportunities is a valuable asset. With a productive season, Brandsegg-Nygard has the potential to rise up the NHL draft boards and solidify his position as a top prospect.

Steven Graves @German_Spitfire Michael Brandsegg-Nygård is Norway’s next legitimate hope at producing a NHLer.



Between him and Solberg the 2024 NHL draft is poised to be special for the country. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård is Norway’s next legitimate hope at producing a NHLer.Between him and Solberg the 2024 NHL draft is poised to be special for the country. https://t.co/SwQDGvCwrH

As the 2024 NHL Draft approaches, these five prospects are worth keeping a close eye on. Konsta Helenius, Cole Hutson, Aron Kiviharju, Tanner Howe, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard have demonstrated exceptional skills and potential, earning recognition among scouts and fans alike.

Their performances throughout the upcoming season will be closely monitored, as they strive to solidify their status as top prospects. It will be fascinating to see how they progress and where they ultimately land in the NHL draft order.

Poll : 0 votes