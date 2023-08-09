Five things that Arizona Coyotes fans can look forward to after signing Matt Dumba

The Arizona Coyotes' recent signing of defenseman Matt Dumba to a one-year contract worth $3.9 million has sparked excitement among fans and ignited anticipation for the upcoming season.

Dumba's arrival not only makes him the highest-paid blueliner on the team but also sets the stage for changes on the ice.

Here are five things that Arizona Coyotes fans can expect with Dumba's presence in the lineup:

#1. Defensive Dynamism

Matt Dumba's style of play combines defensive prowess with offensive flair. His ability to jump into the rush, contribute to the attack, and quarterback the power play will inject a new level of dynamism into the Arizona Coyotes' blue line.

Fans can expect more active and creative involvement from the defensive unit, translating to increased offensive opportunities.

#2. Leadership and Experience

As an established NHL defenseman, and former Minnesota Wild assistant captian, Dumba brings leadership qualities and valuable experience to a team that's undergoing a transformation.

His presence in the locker room and on the ice can help mentor younger players and instill a winning mindset, positively impacting the team's culture.

#3. Top-Line Presence

The projection of Dumba alongside JJ Moser on the top line emphasizes the team's commitment to strengthening its defensive core. Fans can look forward to a formidable pairing that not only anchors the blue line but also contributes significantly to offensive playmaking and puck movement.

#4. Enhanced Special Teams for the Arizona Coyotes

Dumba's skillset extends to special teams, particularly the power play. His ability to distribute the puck and unleash a powerful shot can revitalize the Coyotes' man-advantage situations. Fans can look forward to seeing more effective power play setups and increased scoring chances.

#5. Contract-Year Motivation

The one-year contract structure means Dumba will be motivated to showcase his skills and contribute at his best throughout the season. Fans can expect a player who is determined to prove his worth, potentially translating into an exceptional individual performance that benefits the team as a whole.

The Arizona Coyotes' signing of Matt Dumba promises a new era of defensive play infused with offensive flair and leadership. With his projected pairing alongside JJ Moser and his contributions to special teams, fans can anticipate an energized blue line that not only bolsters defensive capabilities but also actively contributes to offensive plays.

Dumba's presence is set to elevate the team's performances and inspire a culture of excellence, making the upcoming season an exciting one for Coyotes fans to enjoy.