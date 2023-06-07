Following a challenging 7-2 defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Finals, Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice has rallied his team with an optimistic and determined outlook.

Despite the setback, Maurice remains focused on the future and believes that the Panthers' best hockey is yet to come. In his post-game address, Maurice highlighted the importance of maintaining a positive mindset, emphasizing that the team is embracing uplifting adages to keep their spirits high.

"We're using all the positive adages right now. We're hanging hard to that one. We feel that our best hockey is still ahead of us. We feel that we certainly haven't controlled the game at times. But in the first game, we didn't feel it was controlled against us either," Maurice declared.

Maurice acknowledged that while the Florida Panthers had not fully controlled the game, they did not feel overwhelmed in the initial encounter against the Knights.

"There was about a five-minute block in the second period after we took a penalty where they had spent some time on our end and got rolling around so much of all of our perceptions, not just yours, but mine as well," Maurice explained, referencing a critical moment during the match.

Maurice underlined the need for the team to regroup and find ways to regain control in future games. He expressed excitement about returning home, recognizing the importance of performing strongly in their own arena.

"So we're excited to get home. We have clearly got to be strong at home, and we're prepared to be," he said.

Coach Maurice's motivational words demonstrate his unwavering belief in the Florida Panthers' abilities and his determination to guide the team toward success.

Vegas Golden Knights Dominate Florida Panthers 7-2 in Game 2 Victory

The Vegas Golden Knights showcased their dominance in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals, securing a commanding 7-2 victory over the Florida Panthers. Right from the start, the Golden Knights asserted their authority, with Jonathan Marchessault opening the scoring under 10 minutes into the first period. Alec Martinez extended the lead to 2-0 just before the first intermission, setting the stage for a dominant performance.

In the second period, Nicolas Roy and Brett Howden added two more goals, leaving the Panthers trailing by four goals by the end of the period. The Panthers' hopes of mounting a comeback were further dashed in the third period, as Marchessault and Michael Amadio netted two quick goals, solidifying the Golden Knights' lead at 6-1. Although Anton Lundell managed to score one for the Panthers, it was not enough to shift the momentum.

With a little over two minutes remaining, Brett Howden struck again, bringing the game to an emphatic 7-2 conclusion in favor of the Golden Knights. Adin Hill's stellar performance in the net, making 29 saves, contributed to the Knights' resounding victory, while Marchessault's two goals and one assist highlighted his impact on the game.

As the series moves to the FLA Live Arena in Florida for Game 3 on Thursday, June 8, the Florida Panthers will be eager to regroup and mount a comeback of their own.

