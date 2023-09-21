The Florida Panthers are primed and ready for the 2023-24 NHL season, hoping to build upon their recent successes. With a dynamic mix of talent and experience, the projected starting lines offer an exciting glimpse into what fans can anticipate on the ice.

Florida Panthers projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

1st Line:

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe is set to continue his breakout performance from the previous season, bringing speed and scoring ability to the top line.

Aleksander Barkov, the Florida Panthers' captain and one of the league's premier two-way forwards, will anchor the line with his exceptional skills at both ends of the ice.

Matthew Tkachuk adds a physical presence and scoring touch to round out this formidable trio.

2nd Line:

Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen, a promising young player, will aim to build upon his previous season's success on the second line.

Sam Bennett, known for his physical play and versatility, provides depth at the center position.

Sam Reinhart, a consistent offensive contributor, adds scoring depth and playmaking ability.

3rd Line:

Evan Rodrigues – Anton Lundell – Grigori Denisenko

Evan Rodrigues, known for his speed and tenacity, will bring energy to the third line.

Anton Lundell, a young talent with a bright future, will center the line and contribute on both ends of the ice.

Grigori Denisenko, a skilled winger, aims to provide offensive spark from the wing.

4th Line:

Ryan Lomberg– Steven Lorentz – Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg's physicality and energy make him a valuable asset on the fourth line.

Steven Lorentz, acquired for his faceoff prowess and defensive acumen, adds depth at center.

Nick Cousins rounds out the line with his versatility and penalty-killing ability.

Defensive Pairings:

Gustav Forsling — Josh Muhara

Gustav Forsling, a smooth-skating defenseman, will provide offensive support from the blue line.

Josh Muhara's defensive stability and physicality complement Forsling's style.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, acquired in the offseason, brings veteran experience and offensive prowess to the second pairing.

Dmitry Kulikov's defensive awareness and shot-blocking skills make for a solid partnership.

Niko Mikkola — Matt Kierstad

Niko Mikkola, a dependable stay-at-home defenseman, rounds out the defensive corps.

Matt Kierstad, a promising young blueliner, adds depth and potential.

Goaltenders:

Sergei Bobrovsky

Sergei Bobrovsky is set to continue as the starting goaltender, showcasing his veteran poise and ability.

Spencer Knight

Spencer Knight, a rising star in the goaltending ranks, will provide strong backup support and is seen as the future of the franchise.

With this projected lineup, the Florida Panthers have a well-rounded team that combines offensive firepower, defensive stability, and goaltending excellence. As they aim for a deep playoff run, Florida Panthers fans have every reason to be excited about the upcoming 2023-24 season.