Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Finals Game 5 Watch Party: Time, location, ticket prices & more

The excitement is building as the Florida Panthers gear up for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Fans are invited to join the official watch party at FLA Live Arena. This thrilling event promises an unforgettable experience for hockey enthusiasts of all ages.

The watch party kicks off at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening to fans eager to catch all the action. The puck drops at 8 p.m., so be sure to arrive early to secure your spot.

Admission to the event is just $10, and the proceeds will go to support the Florida Panthers Foundation, an organization dedicated to making a positive impact in the community.

Those attending the watch party receive complimentary parking, making it convenient for fans to arrive and enjoy the event hassle-free. Seating is general admission, ensuring that everyone can find a comfortable spot to cheer.

Throughout the watch party, fans will have access to the Pantherland store. There will be various concessions, providing plenty of opportunities to grab a bite to eat or purchase some Panthers merchandise. In addition, there will be drink specials available, adding to the festive atmosphere.

As if that wasn't enough, the watch party will also feature appearances by the Panthers' mascot and dance team. For those looking to take their support to the next level, there will also be opportunities to become a Territory Member, gaining access to exclusive perks and benefits.

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk's status remains uncertain

The Florida Panthers are facing a challenging situation in the Stanley Cup Finals, trailing the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 in the series.

Following the Panthers' Game 4 loss to the Golden Knights, the condition of star player Matthew Tkachuk remains uncertain. Tkachuk's ice time was limited to just 16 minutes and 40 seconds in the 3-2 defeat.

The final moments of the game were intense and chaotic. In a desperate attempt to score during their 6-on-4 power play, the Panthers aggressively attacked Vegas goaltender Adin Hill, who made 29 saves.

Tkachuk's involvement in the altercation led to slashing and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, as well as his fourth 10-minute misconduct of the series. In total, Tkachuk has accumulated five 10-minute misconduct penalties during this postseason.

