Florida Panthers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 15, 2024

The Florida Panthers (27-13-2) will face the Anaheim Ducks (14-27-1) at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+, BSFL, BSSC, and BSSD.

Florida's last outing on Jan. 13 resulted in a 4-1 loss at home to New Jersey, and Anaheim faced a 5-1 defeat on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on the same day.

Florida Panthers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Game preview

The Florida Panthers exhibit a dynamic performance this season, averaging 3.14 goals per game while maintaining a solid defense that concedes just 2.5 goals per game.

Their offensive standing places them at 17th in the league, while their defensive unit impressively holds the 2nd rank.

Sam Reinhart emerges as a pivotal force with 54 points, achieved through 31 goals and 23 assists.

Additionally, Carter Verhaeghe has made a significant impact, generating 41 points in 42 games, showcasing a remarkable 15.9% shooting accuracy with 22 goals and 19 assists.

In goal, Anthony Stolarz, in 11 games played, boasting a 6-3-1, allowing 20 goals, making 240 saves, and maintaining a stellar 1.95 GAA along with a .923 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Anaheim Ducks are grappling with a season average of 2.5 goals per game, and their defense is facing a challenge by allowing 3.43 goals per game.

The team's offensive ranking places them at 29th, while their defense holds the 27th spot in the league.

Frank Vatrano has been a standout performer, contributing with 21 goals and 10 assists in 42 games, accumulating a total of 31 points.

Adding to the team's offensive prowess, Troy Terry has added 26 points, combining 10 goals with 16 assists.

In goal, John Gibson holds a 7-17-0 record, showcasing a 3.10 GAA and .900 SV%.

Florida Panthers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Panthers and Ducks have faced off in a total of 42 games, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Panthers holds a commendable overall record of 23-15-3-1 against the Ducks.

The Panthers defensive strength is evident in the league's fifth best penalty kill percentage, standing at 84.21%.

The Ducks face a challenge with a 21st ranked penalty kill percentage of 78.45.

The Panthers excel in faceoffs, winning 51% of them, earning them the 11th rank in the NHL.

The Ducks has a faceoff win rate of 48.9%, placing them at 22nd in the NHL.

Florida Panthers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Odds and prediction

As the odds favorite this season, the Florida Panthers have excelled with a remarkable 22-9 record. The Panthers have yet to play a game with odds lower than -399 this season, which strongly favor Florida in this game, suggesting an 80.0% chance of victory.

On the opposing end, the Anaheim Ducks have managed to secure 13 upset victories in the 38 games where they played as the underdog this season. Despite facing +313 odds for this particular game, the Ducks still hold a noteworthy 24.2% chance of pulling off a win in this game.

Prediction: Panthers 4 - 2 Ducks

Florida Panthers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Panthers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Matthew Tkachuk to be the first goalscorer: Yes

Tip 4: Aleksander Barkov to score anytime: Yes

Tip 5: Ducks to beat the spread: No

