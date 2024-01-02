Florida Panthers vs Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 2nd 2024

The Florida Panthers will face the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena, Arizona, on Tuesday. The puck drops at 9:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS.

The contest can be heard on WQAM 560 AM and KDUS - NBC Sports AM 1060.

Florida Panthers game preview

Florida Panthers have a record of 22-12-2 this season after winning their last game 4-1 against the Montreal Canadiens. They are scoring 2.97 goals and conceding 2.56 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 20.0% while their penalty kill rate is 83.0%.

Sam Reinhart has been one of the key players for Florida this season scoring 44 points in 36 games. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has also been a contributor with 11 goals and 27 assists totaling 38 points.

Anthony Stolarz has a record of 5-3-1 this season with a save percentage of.917 and goals goals-against average of 2.05 per game. Jonah Gadjovich (illness) is unavailable for today's game.

Arizona Coyotes game preview

The Arizona Coyotes stand at 19-14-2 this season after defeating the Anaheim Ducks 2-0 in their last game. On average, Coyotes score 3.09 goals per game and allow 2.83. Their power play success rate is 23.3%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 79.4%.

Clayton Keller has been a key contributor to Arizona’s offense this season netting 13 goals and assisting in 18 for a total of 31 points. Matias Maccelli has also played a crucial role in leading Arizona recording six goals and providing 21 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has played in 16 games this season holding a record of 6-7-2. He has allowed a total of 45 goals while saving 414 with a save percentage of .902.

Travis Boyd (upper body), Shea Weber (ankle), Jakub Voracek (concussion), Bryan Little (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body) and Barrett Hayton (upper body) are sidelined due to injuries.

Florida Panthers lines

Forwards

Evan Rodrigues

Aleksander Barkov

Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling

Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Arizona Coyotes lines

Forwards

Clayton Keller

Alex Kerfoot

Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli

Defensemen

Jusso Valimaki

Troy Stecher

Sean Durzi

Goalies

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Florida Panthers vs Arizona Coyotes: Odds & Prediction

The Panthers have won three straight games, while the Coyotes have won two out of the last five. Florida has a better goals-against average and penalty-kill rate than Arizona. The Coyotes have a better powerplay success rate. The Panthers have a record of 2-1 in the last three road games.

The Panthers are the favorites with odds of -160, while the Coyotes are the underdogs with odds of +135. According to the moneyline odds, there is a 61.5% probability that Florida will win this game.

Florida Panthers vs Arizona Coyotes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida to win - 160

Tip 2: Total goals over three - Yes

Tip 3: Aleksander Barkov Jr. to score - Yes