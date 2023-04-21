Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins Game 3: Preview, Lines, Predictions, 2023 NHL Playoffs 

If the Florida Panthers were given the option to return home for Game 3 in a 1-1 series with the Boston Bruins, they would have taken it in a heartbeat. Due to a 6-3 victory on Wednesday, that is where they currently stand.

Florida has given Boston a run for their money in this series. Not only did they tie things up in Game 2, but they pushed the limits of the President's Trophy winners in Game 1, as well.

Now, they head back to Sunrise with something nobody thought they would have, an opportunity to take a series lead over the Boston Bruins.

Boston, for really the first time all year, is feeling the pressure. In Game 1, they relied on an excellent performance by Linus Ullmark and some timely goals to earn the victory. In Game 2, Ullmark struggled, and with that, so did the Bruins.

Bruins center Patrice Bergeron remains a question mark ahead of Game 3. The B's captain is yet to play in the playoffs for Boston after leaving the final regular-season game with an upper-body injury. If Bergeron does not play, can the Bruins overcome the pressure on the road in Sunrise, Florida?

One thing we do know is that this game will be extremely physical. Games 1 and 2 featured plenty of hits and a ton of post-whistle conversations and grumbling. Tkachuk was in the middle of it (big surprise) and is sure to be on his worst behavior tonight in front of his home crowd cheering him on.

Shukri Wrights @ShukriWrights Those of whom that are asking what Matthew Tkachuk said to #NHLBruins Tomas Nosek, here’s what was said: Those of whom that are asking what Matthew Tkachuk said to #NHLBruins Tomas Nosek, here’s what was said: https://t.co/Z6jvq0LhiO

Florida Panthers projected lineup

Verhaeghe-Barkov-Duclair

Luostarinen-Bennett-Tkachuk

Lomberg-Lundell-Reinhart

Cousins-Staal-White

Forsling-Ekblad

Staal-Montour

Maura-Gudas

Lyon

Bobrovsky

Boston Bruins projected lineup

Marchand-Coyle-Frederic

Hall-Krejci-DeBrusk

Bertuzzi-Zacha-Pastrnak

Lauko-Nosek-Hathaway

Grzelcyk-McAvoy

Lindholm-Carlo

Forbort-Orlov

Ullmark

Swayman

Prediction

As much as I like to pick home ice in the playoffs, that advantage has been almost non-existent so far this year.

The Boston Bruins are mad. They got beat at home, which was almost unheard of in the regular season, and they let the Florida Panthers talk trash and get away with it. I don't want to see this team angry if I am skating on the other end of the ice.

Boston Bruins 4, Florida Panthers 1

