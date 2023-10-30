Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 30th Oct 2023

The Florida Panthers will head to Boston to play the Bruins on Monday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. ET. Florida is currently 4-3 and coming off a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken while the Bruins are 7-0-1 and returned to the win column with a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

The game can be streamed on NESN, TNT, and NHL Network at 7 p.m. ET.

Florida Panthers preview

The Florida Panthers are 4-3 to start the season and are on a two-game win streak. They are coming off home wins against the Seattle Kraken and the San Jose Sharks, but will now embark on a three-game road trip after completing a four-game homestand. Florida is presently averaging 2.86 goals per game, ranking 21st, and allowing 2.86 goals per game, ranking 10th.

The Panthers are topped by Sam Reinhart (nine points), Evan Rodrigues (six points), Matthew Tkachuk (seven points), and Aleksandar Barkov (6 points). In six starts, Sergei Bobrovsky has a 2.88 GAA and a .906 SV%.

Boston Bruins preview

The Boston Bruins have been a surprise team in the NHL, as many expected them to take a step back after last season. However, Boston is 7-0-1 and a big reason for that is because of their goaltending, as the Bruins are allowing just 1.5 goals per game which ranks first in the NHL. Offensively, Boston is averaging 3.25 goals per game which ranks 14th.

The Boston Bruins are led by David Pastrnak with 13 points, followed by Brad Marchand with eight points, Charlie McAvoy with seven points, and five points each for Charlie Coyle, Matthew Poitras, and James van Riemsdyk.

Florida Panthers lines

Forwards

Rodrigues-Barkov-Reinhart

Verhaeghe-Luostarinen-Tkachuk

Lomberg-Lundell-Cousins

Lorentz-Stenlund-Lockwood

Defensemen

Forsling-Ekmann-Larsson

Mikkola-Kulikov

Mahura-Balinskis

Goalies

Bobrovsky

Stolarz

Boston Bruins lines

Forwards

Marchand-Zacha-Pastrnak

DeBruski-Poitras-Geekie

van Riemsdyk-Coyle-Frederic

Beecher-Brown-Steen

Defensemen

Grzelcyk-McAvoy

Lindholm-Carlo

Forbort-Shattenkirk

Goalies

Ullmark

Swayman

Panthers vs. Bruins: Odds & Prediction

The Florida Panthers are +140 underdogs against the Boston Bruins who are -166 favorites at home, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals, with the under juiced to -122.

Florida has played well as of late but will run into one of the best teams in the NHL. Boston is backed by stellar goaltending in Ullmark, while defensively, the Bruins haven't given up many chances. Moreover, Florida has a hard time scoring goals, and playing in Boston against this Bruins team will pose a challenge for them.

Prediction: Bruins 3, Panthers 1

Poll : Who do you think wins? Boston Florida 0 votes